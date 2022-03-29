IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals- Dream11 Team Prediction

In the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad will play against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. After failing to qualify for the playoff round of the IPL 2021, both Rajasthan and Hyderabad revamped their squad at the 2022 Indian Premier League players’ auction and will be bidding to put up a brave show this time around.

After failing to qualify for the knockout round of IPL in the last couple of years, RR have stacked their squad with several quality players, besides retaining the services of the dynamic England cricketer Jos Buttler, their swashbuckling skipper Sanju Samson and young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rajasthan’s bowling line-up is headlined by Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Navdeep Saini. They also have three all-rounders in their squad — James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell and Riyan Parag.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have also added several stars in their ranks and once again New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who was named this captain mid-season in 2021, will lead the Hyderabad based franchise. However, they will surely miss the services of Australian ace David Warner and Afghan spin-wizard Rashid Khan after letting them go.

SRH vs RR Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals encounter.

SRH vs RR Live Streaming

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SRH vs RR Match Details

The SRH vs RR match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Tuesday, March 29, at 7:30 pm IST.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Devdutt Padikkal

Suggested Playing XI for SRH vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Rahul Tripathi, Devdutt Padikkal, Kane Williamson, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Possible Staring XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Starting Line-up: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma/R Samarth, Kane Williamson (captain), Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Aidan Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan/Kartik Tyagi

Rajasthan Royals Probable Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain, wicket-keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

