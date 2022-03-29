IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head Record and Venue Record of Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening contest of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Both Rajasthan and Hyderabad will be aiming for a positive start, following their lacklustre performance during IPL 2021, when they finished at the seventh and eighth spot respectively.

Both sides revamped their squads during the IPL auction and will be looking to get their starting XI right with this game. Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson and their swashbuckling West Indies signing Nicholas Pooran are expected to play a huge role this season. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan are expected to lead their bowling unit.

Opener Devdutt Padikkal could turn out to be the missing piece in Rajasthan’s batting line-up. West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer and South Africa’s Rassie Van der Dussen could play the role of finisher for Rajasthan. The inclusion of Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin has bolstered their bowling attack.

SRH vs RR Head-to-Head:

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have met on 15 occasions in the past, with SRH pocketing 8 games while RR have managed to win seven games. Rajasthan have won three of their last five encounters in IPL.

SRH vs RR previous game

The last time the two teams met, SRH defeated RR by seven wickets in Dubai, courtesy of Jason Roy’s blistering 60 runs off 42 balls.

Last five results:

SRH won by seven wickets

RR won by 55 runs

SRH won by eight wickets

RR won by five wickets

RR won by seven wickets

Here is the venue record of Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune (T20):

Total games played at this venue: 3

Games won by teams batting first: 1

Games won by teams batting second: 2

Average 1st Innings scores on this ground: 153

Average 2nd Innings scores at this venue: 128

The highest total posted here: 201/6 (20 Ov) by India vs Sri Lanka

The lowest total posted here: 101/10 (18.5 Ov) by India vs Sri Lanka

The highest total chased at this venue: 158/5 (17.5 Ov) by India vs England

The lowest total defended on this ground: 201/6 (20 Ov) by India vs Sri Lanka

