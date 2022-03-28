IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming- When and Where to Watch

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Rajasthan Royals in the fifth match of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Both Rajasthan and Hyderabad failed in reaching the playoffs of the IPL during the previous editions of the league and will be eager to kick off their campaign this season on a positive note by winning this fixture. While the inaugural champions Rajasthan finished at the seventh spot on the table, the 2016 IPL winners Hyderabad were the bottom-placed side after managing to win just five and three games respectively in the tournament.

To make matters worse, SRH were not able to retain the services of their two biggest stars – Rashid Khan and David Warner – for 2022. They have added several world-class players in their ranks in Nicholas Pooran, Aidan Markram, Rahul Tripathi, and Washington Sundar and will fancy their chances this time around.

Rajasthan have also added several fresh talents in their pool in Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna and will be positive about making a good impression this year.

Ahead of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played?

The fifth IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will take place on March 29, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Staring XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Starting Line-up: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma/R Samarth, Kane Williamson (captain), Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Aidan Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan/Kartik Tyagi

Rajasthan Royals Probable Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain, wicket-keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

