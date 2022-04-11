IPL 2022: Stars Were in The Right Place Today But Should Have Carried it on - Gujarat Titans' Abhinav Manohar

Young Abhinav Manohar from Gujarat Titans became the latest entrant to join the list of emerging players this season which already includes Ayush Badoni, Tilak Verma and Kuldeep Sen. Manohar played a crucial 35-run knock off 21 deliveries to help his team post a fighting total of 162/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. His innings was laced with a six and five fours.

Interestingly, Manohar got three chances during the match as Sunrisers Hyderabad fielders failed to grab his catch on several occasions.

The young batter admitted he was lucky and was disappointed with himself for not staying till the end to help his team add more on the scoreboard.

“The stars were in the right place today. I got three chances, but I should have carried it on. I won’t get these many lives everyday. We looked to play till the 17th over and then go after it," Manohar told broadcasters during the innings break.

He shared a crucial 50-run stand with skipper Hardik Pandya as the duo communicated well in the middle while stabilizing the innings. Manohar said that they decided that he should attack as Hardik was well set in the middle. He was set, so I decided to go after," Manohar added.

It was a below-par score on that surface but Manohar was confident that Gujarat has the bowling attack to restrict the opposition early.

“The pitch is pretty good, and I feel with our bowling lineup, we should restrict them. It depends on the first six overs, with our fast bowlers, we should maximize the powerplay," he said.

Pandya and Manohar joined forces to stitch a stand of 50 off 32 balls for the fifth wicket against a Hyderabad bowling attack which had Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan taking two wickets each.

Kumar had an uncharacteristic opening over, leaking 17 runs, including five wides twice. But he returned in his next over to take out Shubman Gill, who mistimed an uppish drive and was snapped by Rahul Tripathi diving to his left at cover and stuck his hand out to complete a one-handed stunning catch.

