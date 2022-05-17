IPL 2022 | Stats: Axar Patel Joins Ravindra Jadeja in Exclusive IPL Club

Delhi Capitals and India spinner Axar Patel added a new feather in his cap. He joined Ravindra Jadeja to become the second left-arm spinner to pick 100 IPL wickets. Axar achieved the feat against PBKS where he registered excellent figures of 4-0-14-2. Earlier Jadeja was the first left-arm spinner to achieve a hundred wickets; he already has 132 wickets in 210 matches.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Axar got rid of Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal and celebrated unknowing to the fact that he has reached an important milestone; this was also his 121st match. Axar Patel also became the 17th bowler overall to get to 100 wickets in the IPL. The Gujarat left-arm spinner made his debut in 2014 and has been a consistent performer since. In IPL 2022, Axar has picked up only 6 wickets in 12 matches. The spinner first got rid of Agarwal with a beauty and then returned to remove Rishi Dhawan when a partnership was just around the corner.

Against Punjab, he combined with Kuldeep Yadav and accounted for 4 crucial wickets, giving away just 28 runs which lead to a Punjab collapse. Mitchell Marsh scored a masterful 49-ball 63 while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav shared four wickets between themselves and Shardul Thakur picked his career-best IPL figures of 4/36 as Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by 17 runs at the D.Y Patil Stadium on Monday.

After Marsh carried Delhi to 159/7, despite two three-wicket hauls for Arshdeep Singh and Liam Livingstone, Thakur, Axar and Kuldeep triggered a collapse on a slow and low pitch which saw Punjab lose six wickets before reaching the half-way mark of the chase. Though Jitesh Sharma tried his best with a 34-ball 44, Punjab could make only 142/9 in their 20 overs.

Post-powerplay, Axar grabbed his 100th IPL wicket with a length ball around off-stump skidding into castle Mayank Agarwal through the gate. Livingstone danced down the pitch to dispatch Kuldeep over long-on. But he completely missed the googly and was easily stumped by Pant.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here