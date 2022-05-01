IPL 2022: 'Strange to See Rahul Tripathi Hasn’t Got an Opportunity in The Indian Team so Far - Dale Steyn

Former South Africa pacer and current Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach Dale Steyn believes that middle-order batter Rahul Tripathi has a serious chance to getting a place in India’s T20I team. Rahul has performed exceedingly well this season while batting at number 3 for his new franchise. He has turned out to be the backbone of SRH batting line-up with 228 runs in 8 matches at a sublime average of 45.60 and the strike rate of 174.05 has been the talking point of his season so far.

The talented 29-year-old batter has added a much-needed balance in the SRH middle-order which they missed in the last couple of seasons.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Steyn said that Rahul deserves a spot in India’s T20 set-up and it’s strange he has not got an opportunity to represent his country so far.

“I certainly believe that Rahul has a serious chance of making it to India’s T20I team. The IPL is a platform that allows players to perform so well that the Indian national team selects players from that pool. It’s strange to see that he hasn’t got an opportunity in the Indian team so far," Steyn told Sportskeeda.

SRH spent a whopping INR 8.5 crore to sign Tripathi in the IPL 2022 mega auction as his former team Kolkata Knight Riders also tried hard to get him back but failed.

The 29-year-old didn’t have a fixed batting spot in KKR but he still performed well for them with 397 runs last season. While he is happy with the number 3 spot in the Sunrisers line-up.

“SRH have given me stability at No. 3 because they trust my ability. I always prefer to bat in the top three, but that doesn’t mean I’m not flexible,” Tripathi said in an interview with Anandabazar Patrika.

“SRH have given me stability at No. 3 because they trust my ability. I always prefer to bat in the top three, but that doesn’t mean I’m not flexible.”

Also Read | ‘We Take a Lot of Confidence Out of it’: RCB Coach Sanjay Bangar Calls Defeat to GT a Learning Experience

The former Proteas pacer further said that it will be difficult for Tripathi to get the number 3 spot in the Indian team which is currently occupied by batting maestro Virat Kohli.

“Given that the position he bats at [no. 3] is occupied by Virat Kohli in the Indian team, it’s going to be difficult to get that spot. But the way he’s currently playing and the way he has played in the past, he has certainly shown maturity. He’s putting his hand up and bashing the door down as hard as he can,” he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here