IPL 2022: Struggling CSK Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad Interacts with Virat Kohli After RCB Clash - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad isn’t having a great time with the bat in hand in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Orange Cap winner of the previous season began the tournament this year with a duck against Kolkata Knight Riders and after playing five games, he is yet to breach the 20-run mark in the tournament.

Ruturaj’s poor run has been one of the reasons behind CSK’s struggle in the ongoing season. Though the team managed to clinch its first win on Tuesday night against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), his batting woes were on display once again. He seemed to be in a good space of mind as he smashed three boundaries against the RCB. However, he could score only 17 off 16 deliveries before getting trapped by Josh Hazlewood in the 4th over.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

After the match ended, he was seen hanging around with star RCB batter and former skipper Virat Kohli. CSK shared the heartfelt video of the latter imparting knowledge to the youngster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

Ruturaj has been under scrutiny for the series of failed innings in the IPL 2022. In five matches so far, he has managed the scores of 0, 1, 16 and 17 and his batting average has dipped to 7.

Earlier, former India head coach Ravi Shastri had also asserted that the openers need to put efforts to uplift CSK’s game in the tournament. Speaking specifically about Ruturaj, he said the young batter needs to be extra careful while picking his shots.

ALSO READ | Here’s How MS Dhoni Reacts After Mukesh Choudhary Drops 3 Catches against RCB – WATCH

“It’s a cause for concern when both openers are not performing. It’s very important for one of the openers to strike form as soon as possible because they have lost two matches. There’s a new captain at the helm, and he’s under pressure. Yes, Dhoni is in form but if one of those openers doesn’t score then CSK will find it difficult in this tournament,” Shastri had told ESPNCricinfo.

“Ruturaj needs to give himself some time. He’s a good timer of the ball, he can make up for the slow starts later because he has a lot of shots. If he’s a bit careful at the start and gets a bit used to the pace of the wicket, the runs will automatically come… These pitches are good for batting. In comparison to last year, there’s more bounce on this wicket and the ball is coming onto the bat nicely,” he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here