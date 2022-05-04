IPL 2022: Substitute Fielder Suyash Prabhudesai Takes a Remarkable Catch to Dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad showcased glimpses of his sublime form with a 99-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad, on May 1. However, he failed to carry on the momentum in the next encounter, against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). During the chase of 174, the right-hand batter started off well but before he could register a big score, he was dismissed by spinner Shahbaz Ahmed in the right after the Powerplay.

Ruturaj was progressing well as he had already smashed a maximum and 3 boundaries. But he fell prey to Shabaz’s flatter ball. The former went back into his crease to pull and got more height than distance. Meanwhile, Suyash Prabhudessai ran to his right from long-on and pulled off a good, diving catch.

Ruturaj ended up scoring 28 off 23 balls and RCB had gotten the opening breakthrough.

Earlier, CSK spin duo of Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana spun a web around Royal Challengers Bangalore batters to restrict them to 173 for 8. Both of them made full use of skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s decision to bowl first as a fit-again Ali (2/28) and Theekshana (3/27) shared five wickets between them.

While Ali rattled the top-order getting rid of the opening pair of Virat Kohli (30 off 33) and Faf Du Plessis (38 off 22), Theekshana snapped three wickets in the penultimate over. Dwaine Pretorius (1/42) was the other wicket taker for CSK.

Mahipal Lamror was the top-scorer as he smashed a 27-ball 42 while Dinesh Karthik (26 not out off 17) hit some lusty blows towards the end to help RCB go past the 170-run mark. Kohli and du Plessis (38 off 22) batted with authority as the two veterans pummelled the inexperienced pace duo of Mukesh Choudhary (0/30) and Simarjeet Singh (0/21) in the Powerplay.

With the pitch offering turn and bounce, England off-spinner Ali, who returned to the side after an ankle injury, broke the dangerous partnership as du Plessis found Ravindra Jadeja at deep midwicket in the eighth over.

A horrible mix up between Kohli and new-man Glenn Maxwell (3) spelt the end of the big-hitting Australian’s short stay in the middle. It was the fourth time that Kohli was involved in a run-out this season.

