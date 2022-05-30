IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar And Fellow Commentators Party at 'Gavasbar', Check Pictures

The IPL 2022 has come to an end with players and commentators now flying out to their homes in and outside India. Sports broadcaster Neroli Meadows who was in India for the T20 league has shared a series of pictures from a get together where former cricketers-turned commentators including Sunil Gavaskar, Graeme Smith, Matthew Hayden, Simon Doull among others can be seen sharing some light moments together.

Recalling her experience of working with the esteemed panel of English commentators for IPL 2022, Meadows said she has forged new friendships while giving a special mention to ‘Gavasbar’ as she also shared a clip of her receiving a ‘Sunny Green Cap’ from Gavaskar himself.

“There’s no bar I’d rather be than at the Gavasbar! So many laughs. I even got a Sunny Green!!” wrote Meadows alongside the post.

She added, “Bubbles can be tough but good humans make anything fun. I’ve made friendships these past couple of years that wouldn’t have existed the way they do without the pandemic. Gotta take positives out of everything in life hey!”

The 15th season of Indian Premier League ended Sunday night with Gujarat Titans capping off their dream debut by beating Rajasthan Royals in the final and becoming the newest champions. Throughout the tournament, the Hardik Pandya-led GT were a cut above the rest with different match-winners taking the team over the line on various occasions.

Pandya himself was in fine form with the bat and finished as their leading run-getter. He also bowled his medium-pacers and took three important wickets in the summit clash played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad that limited RR to a low score.

“This is the right example for any team in the world. If you can play as a team and build a good unit with genuine people around, wonders can happen,” an elated Pandya said during the post-match presentation.

