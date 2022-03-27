IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden Pick CSK, MI, RCB and KKR as Playoffs Candidates

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may have started the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but many former cricketers believe that the two teams involved in the opener along with Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will make it to the play-off.

CSK, now led by Ravindra Jadeja, had former captain Mahindra Singh Dhoni striking an unbeaten half-century that went in vain as KKR won the match by six wickets with nine balls remaining.

But batting legend Sunil Gavaskar and former Australia opener Matthew Hayden have picked them along with five-time winners Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and KKR as potential playoff candidates.

“Of course Mumbai Indians, I think Delhi Capitals too, the way they have progressed in the last couple of years is impressive so Delhi Capitals are the second team," Sunil Gavaskar said during an episode of ‘Cricket Live’ on IPL’s official broadcaster Star Sports.

“Then, I think it could be Kolkata Knight Riders because they are a very, very good team. And I am hoping for Jaddu’s sake that Chennai Super Kings could be the fourth team," Gavaskar added.

Participating in the same programme, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden said, “CSK will be the first team I wish to see in the top four. I am actually going to leave Mumbai Indians out of that. I’ll have Delhi across in the list and then Kolkata. And then pretty much like last year, I think RCB have a really good side. So these are my top four picks."

As Kolkata Knight Riders gave IPL 2022 an unexpected start, it is to be seen how many of these predictions come true.

