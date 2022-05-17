IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad Stay Alive After Beating Mumbai Indians by Three Runs

Tim David gave Sunrisers Hyderabad a mighty scare with a blistering 18-ball 46 but Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a terrific 19th over – a wicket-maiden – as the Kane Williamson-led franchise recorded a close three-run win over Mumbai Indians and kept their hopes of a top-four finish in IPL 2022 alive. Chasing 194, MI made an excellent start with the openers adding 95 runs before SRH hit back thanks to Umran Malik (3/23) and the five-time champions did launch a late comeback but eventually finished at 190/7 in 20 overs for their 10th defeat of the season.

Rohit Sharma (48) and Ishan Kishan (43) laid an ideal platform before Washington Sundar broke the big partnership in the 11th over. Malik then landed body blows with the wickets of Ishan, Daniel Sams and in-form Tilak Verma to put SRH in control.

David then punished an out of sorts T Natarajan who repeatedly bowled full tosses to the MI big-hitter and was punished with four huge sixes in a single over that cut down the equation from 45 off 15 to 19 off 13.

As luck would have it, a mix-up off the final delivery of the 18th over in which MI had already creamed 26 runs, resulted in the run out of David and with him went away the five-time IPL champions’ hopes of a win.

Earlier, Rahul Tripathi scored 76 from 44 balls to guide SRH to a challenging total in the must-win Indian Premier League match. Tripathi, who struck his third half century of the season with the help of nine fours and three sixes, set himself up brilliantly for a memorable knock.

He was ably complemented by Priyam Garg (42) and Nicholas Pooran (38). Invited to bat, the Sunrisers’ punt to play Garg at the top of the order paid off. The 21-year-old played a fine knock while sharing a 78-run partnership with Tripathi after the in-form Abhishek Sharma (9) was sent back in the third over.

Garg, who was dropped on 10, made good use of his reprieve as he smashed the ball four times to the fence and twice over it in his 26-ball innings. At the other end, Tripathi looked in his element. He smacked Jasprit Bumrah (1/32) for a six and back-to-back fours in the fifth over.

Tripathi and Garg collected 57 in a productive powerplay and maintained a healthy run rate which was close to 10 runs per over while batting responsibly. Once Garg was caught and bowled by medium pacer Ramandeep Singh (3/20), Pooran, who was promoted to No. 3, joined the party.

The flamboyant left-hander smoked two consecutive sixes over long on and deep backward square off Riley Merdith (1/44) in the 13th over before whacking Mayank Markande (0/31) for a boundary and a maximum in the next over. The MI bowlers, led by Ramndeep, were able to stage a mini comeback as they got rid of Pooran, Tripathi and Aiden Markram (2) in the space of eight balls.

Batting down the order, skipper Kane Williamson’s (8 not out) struggles continued as he was unable to get the big shots going. The Sunrisers, who were looking set for a 200 plus score, could manage only one boundary in the last two overs, which yielded 19 runs.

SRH now have a break of four days before taking on Punjab Kings on Sunday at the same venue in what will be their final league match. MI, who continue to be at the bottom of the points table, will take on Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

