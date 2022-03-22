IPL 2022: Suresh Raina Explains How He Will Succeed in Commentary Box Alongside Stalwart Ravi Shastri

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina said that someone from among Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, and Dwayne Bravo can be the successor of four-time IPL winning captain MS Dhoni in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The left-handed batter, who represented CSK for many years and is one of the greats in the IPL, added that these players particularly Jadeja have the ability to lead the side.

“Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa and Dwayne Bravo can lead the side. They are capable, know the game very well and can be a successor for M S Dhoni," Raina said in a press conference organised by Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

Asked about his debut for commentary in the IPL, the left-hander who is known for his swashbuckling batting during his playing days said that commentary is really difficult job.

“I am prepared for this. Some of my friends Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and Piyush Chawala are already doing commentary. And then we will have Ravi Bhai (Shastri) also in this season. So I think it’s going to be easy for me. I can take tips from my friends," he said.

Ravi Shastri and Suresh Raina will be part of the elite commentary panel of Star Sports for the upcoming IPL 2022 from March 26.

Raina was part of the Indian team which won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. He has also won the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy four times with CSK.

He was the first Indian player to score 6000 as well as 8000 runs in T20s and the first-ever cricketer to reach 5,000 runs in IPL. He also holds the record for scoring the most fifties in Champions League T20 history.

