IPL 2022: Suresh Raina Joining Gujarat Titans? - Former Cricketer's Social Media Post Leaves Netizens Confused

Suresh Raina going unsold at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 players’ auction was a matter of utter shock to many. Despite scoring 5000-plus runs in the tournament, none of the franchises, including his previous team Chennai Super Kings, showed interest in having him aboard.

No Suresh Raina in the IPL was a bitter pill to swallow for his fans. But the cricketer’s latest Instagram post has left the netizens confused. The veteran cricketer took to his official account on Tuesday and shared a picture in which he could be seen imitating film actor Allu Arjun’s action from his latest Movie ‘Pushpa’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

Some of the signature moves and dialogues of the film have taken over social media. It could have been a regular post based on the ongoing trend but the caption Raina put with his picture fueled new speculation altogether – him joining the newly-introduced IPL side Gujarat Titans.

Several media reports have claimed that the 35-year-old all-rounder, who retired from international cricket in 2020, is set to replace England batter Jason Roy who pulled out of the tournament on Tuesday. The right-hand batsman stated that he wishes to spend some quality time with his family and work on his game.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | IND vs SL: Under-19 Support Staff Seen ‘Assisting’ Kuldeep Yadav in Mohali

“I feel it’s only right I spend some quality time with my family. As well as spending time working on myself and my game over the next couple of months leading into a very busy year. I will be following each game of the Titans and backing them to lift the trophy in their first year of the tournament.

“Thank you everyone for the continued support and I hope you can all respect and appreciate my decision,” he concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Roy (@jasonroy20)

The fans are finding the two social media posts mentioned above linked with each other. There was a buzz for a while that the Gujarat Titans have found Roy’s replacement in Raina. However, there is no official confirmation from either party.

The IPL 2022 begins on March 26. The competition has become fierce this year with the inclusion of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. It will be a 64-day affair which will conclude on May 29.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here