IPL 2022: T Natarajan Has the Last Laugh After Tim David Hits Him for 3 Sixes, Including a 114m Monster

Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a three-run victory against Mumbai Indians in a thrilling contest on Tuesday to keep their chances of qualifying for IPL playoffs alive. While chasing a big total of 194, Mumbai kicked off their run chase on a promising note as their opening batters put up a solid partnership of 95 runs. But Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik picked up three quick wickets to bring his side back into the game. Later, Mumbai batter Tim David played a blistering knock of 46 runs off 18 balls.

During his innings, David smashed three back-to-back sixes in the 18th over of the innings. Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan seemed absolutely clueless as he conceded three consecutive maximums in the over.

Natarajan’s mistimed yorker resulted in a full toss and David made full use of the ball to hit a six on the third delivery of the over. The very next ball appeared to be a low full toss but the outcome was the same as David smashed another six over the square leg region. Then the 26-year-old batter hit a giant six of 114 metre on the fifth ball of the over to leave Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson absolutely stunned.

But eventually, Natarajan had the last laugh as the left-arm pacer managed to send David back to the dressing room with a runout dismissal on the final ball of the over.

During his blistering knock of 46, David had hit 3 boundaries and 4 sixes. But ultimately, his valiant endeavor proved to be inconsequential as Mumbai reached only 190/7 in 20 overs.

Earlier, batting first, Hyderabad lost their opening batter Abhishek Sharma (9 runs off 10 balls) in the third over of the match. Later, Priyam Garg (42 runs off 26 balls) and Rahul Tripathi (76 runs off 44 deliveries) exhibited a terrific batting display to overcome the early danger. Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran also contributed significantly as he scored a quickfire 38 off 22 balls to help his side in reaching a formidable total.

Eighth-placed Hyderabad have so far played 13 matches and bagged 12 points with six wins. In their last match of the group stage, Hyderabad will face Punjab Kings on May 22.

