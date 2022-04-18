IPL 2022, Talking Points For PBKS vs SRH And GT vs CSK: Killer Miller Sizzles in Pune, Malik Too Hot to Handle

The Kings of IPL 2022 had a Sunday to forget. In the afternoon, Punjab Kings were downed by the pace of Umran Malik and then at night, Chennai Super Kings were slaughtered by David Miller of Gujarat Titans.

Here’s a look at the major talking points from the two contests

Malik Dazzles, Again

Right-arm fast Umran Malik continues to be add to his reputation. The initial few matches of his in IPL were all about raw pace which often resulted in him conceding plenty of runs. However, this season, there has been a steady improvement. The pace hasn’t dropped but the line has changed - more wicket to wicket stuff. The captain Kane Williamson has been placing fields intelligently for his tearaway pacer - keeping a third man stationed. He still gets hit for big sixes but the pace often gets the better of batters and it resulted in four wickets for the youngster against PBKS on Sunday afternoon.

A Remarkable Feat

SRH management has their full faith in Umran. They retained him and are bowling him at crucial stages. Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to be their lead bowler but Umran is being given more responsibilities. He was thrown the ball to bowl the final over of PBKS innings. Malik ended up bowling a maiden over in which four wickets fell - three going against the bowler’s name while one via run-out. It was only the third time in IPL history that the final over of an innings has been a maiden. Before him, Irfan Pathan (for PBKS vs Mumbai Indians in 2008) and Jaydev Unadkat (for Rising Pune Supergiants vs SRH in 2017) have achieved the feat.

3 in 14, 4 in 6

SRH were in doldrums last year. A series of poor result meant the franchise sacked David Warner as their captain who was then forced out of the eleven owing to a poor form. Kane Williamson took charge but their dismal run continued. Out of their 14 matches, they managed to win just three and finished last. Come IPL 2022 and they already have won four matches out of six so far. However, the campaign began on disappointing note with back-to-back defeats before things changed with the franchise now on a winning streak of four games.

Where Are The Captains?

Sunday wasn’t a good day for the IPL captains it seemed. PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal sat out of the clash against SRH after having injured his toe during a training session on Saturday. In his stead, the vastly experienced Shikhar Dhawan took the leadership role. Later in the day, there was another surprise when Rashid Khan walked in for toss instead of Hardik Pandya for GT. It was revealed later that Pandya has a slight stiffness in his groin area and so is missing the contest. When was the last time this happened?

Ruturaj Back in Form

0, 1, 1, 16, 17. These were the scores CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad registered in his first five matches of the season. It was a shocker of a start for the opening batter since he had won the Orange Cap last year - given to the top-scorer of the season. He stormed back into form with an entertaining innings on Sunday evening against GT, hitting 73 off 48. He looked confident, charged down the track, pulled with disdain and looked in the flow that made him a big threat last season. CSK will hope this is just the start.

Killer Miller Produces a Classic

David Miller walked in to bat as early as the fourth over of GT’s chase of 170 with the scorecard reading 16/3. He then saw it reduce to 48/4 with CSK continuing to tighten their grip over the proceedings. While the asking rate kept climbing, as long as Miller was alive, GT were alive. He has played blinders in the past. A 38-ball century for Punjab Kings in 2013. So he has the pedigree to pull off something special.

Sunday was the night when he turned the clock back and played a memorable innings to not just anchor the chase but kept pushing them closer to the target with big hits despite wickets falling at the other end. With eight fours and six sixes, Miller recorded his second best score in IPL, remaining unbeaten on 94 to star in a stunning last-over chase as GT won with three wickets and a ball to spare. And he had, in part, his stand-in captain Rashid Khan to thank for pulling it off as the Afghan played a whirlwind 21-ball 40 to help his cause.

