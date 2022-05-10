IPL 2022, Talking Points From MI vs KKR: 5-star Performance by Jasprit Bumrah, Kolkata Press Reset Button

A sensational five-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah went in vain as Kolkata Knight Riders outclass Mumbai Indians to register a 52-run victory at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. It was a clinical bowling performance from KKR which helped them secure two crucial points which kept their playoffs hopes alive. KKR are now placed at the eighth spot on the points table and have to win their remaining matches and have to keep a check on other teams’ results to stay alive in playoff contention.

Here are the talking points from Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match.

KKR Press Reset Button

After the continuous failure in the opening partnership, KKR have pressed the reset button to bring back the duo of Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer at the top. The duo opened the innings for KKR in the initial stage of the tournament but they lacked consistency which forced the management to look for other options but at the fag end of the season and they brought them back. Venkatesh and Rahane didn’t disappoint the management and shared a 60-run stand for the opening wicket. Venkatesh played the role of aggressor with a quickfire 43-run knock off 24 balls, while Rahane played the anchor’s role with 25-run off 24 balls. The southpaw played with a lot of positive intent and showed a glimpse of his fearless batting which was witnessed last year in IPL.

A 5-star performance by Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, who went wicketless in the last couple of matches, brought his A-game on the table to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to a below-par score of 165/9 in 20 overs. After a tidy over in powerplay, Bumrah returned to the attack in the 15th over where he took just two balls to win the much-anticipated battle against Andre Russell. He started the over with a toe-crushing yorker but Russell managed to get a bat to it, Bumrah followed it up with a short ball and the KKR power-hitter tried to clear it straight down the ground as Kieron Pollard took the fine catch near the boundary rope at long-on. He then dismissed in-form Nitish Rana in the same over. While he just ran through KKR’s lower middle-order with a three-wicket maiden in the 17th over where he dismissed Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine.

Controversial Rohit Sharma’s Dismissal

Chasing a 166-run target against KKR, Rohit opened the innings alongside Ishan Kishan in search of their third win of the season. Tim Southee bowled the first over for KKR and on the last delivery, he managed to outsmart Rohit as the ball went past close from the edge of his bat and hit the thigh pad as Sheldon Jackson took a one-handed stunner behind the stumps. The on-field umpire gave it not out but Jackson convinced Shreyas Iyer to take the review. In the TV replay, the ultraedge witnessed spikes on the snickometer when the ball was close to Rohit’s bat. However, there were also some spikes even before the ball came close to the MI skipper. Third-umpire Bruce Oxenford ordered the on-field umpire to change his decision as it was given out.

Sensational Comeback From Pat Cummins

The season didn’t start well for Pat Cummins with the ball as the Aussie pacer failed to create impact and was expensive in the few matches. KKR decided to drop him and replaced him with Tim Southee who bowled consistently well for them. However, after failing to get the right combination and Umesh Yadav’s niggle, KKR brought Cummins back in the line-up for the MI clash. The premier Aussie pacer made a statement by claiming three wickets and all of them came in the single over which pulled KKR back in the game. He finished the game with three wickets for 22 runs in his quota of four overs and played a monumental role in Kolkata’s triumph.

Time Running Out For Kieron Pollard

It has been a disappointing season with the bat for Mumbai Indians veteran Kieron Pollard. It was another occasion on Monday when Pollard failed to take his team to the victory line and was dismissed on 15 off 16 balls. Mumbai relied heavily on the West Indies power-hitter to get the job done which was the reason why they retained him over other prolific international stars. In the 11 matches this season, Pollard has scored just 144 runs at an average of 14.40 while his strike rate of 107.46 has been his worst in IPL.

