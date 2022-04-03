IPL 2022 Talking Points From MI vs RR & GT vs DC Clashes: Mumbai Find New Star in Tilak Verma; Shubman Gill Bosses Delhi Bowlers

The 2022 edition of Indian Premier League continues to enthrall fans with its exciting contests. On the second Saturday of IPL 2022, four teams set the stage on fire with some high-class cricketing action. In the first match of the day, Rajasthan Royals outclassed Mumbai Indians with a 23-win courtesy of Jos Buttler’s magnificent century. While in the second clash, Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans got the better of Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals to win their second match on the trot in the debut season. Both clashes were evenly poised at one stage of the games but the teams who held their nerves emerged victorious in the end.

Here are the talking points from Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Clash

Jos The Boss

Buttler smashed the first century of IPL 2022 and he chose Mumbai Indians to suffer the wrath of his magnificent power-hitting all around the park. He scored 100 runs off 68 balls as his innings was laced with 5 sixes and 11 fours. Buttler started the innings a bit slow with 12 runs off 14 balls but the fourth over of the match changed almost everything. The Rajasthan Royals opener smashed Basil Thampi for 26 runs in an over where he hit three sixes and a couple of fours. After that, he didn’t stop for anything and hit every loose delivery for a boundary.

Advertisement

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Jasprit Bumrah Returns to Form

After an underwhelming show against Delhi Capitals, Bumrah didn’t waste much time silencing his critics and produced a stellar performance with the ball against Rajasthan Royals. In an innings where every Mumbai bowler registered an economy rate of 8 or above, Bumrah finished his quota of overs with 4.20. The premier pacer also took the crucial wickets of Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer in the penultimate over to cut short 10-15 runs from Rajasthan Royals’ total. He ended up as the most successful bowler of the match with the figures of 3/17.

Mumbai Indians Found New Star

Mumbai have scouted several hidden talents from domestic cricket and made them star through IPL which includes the like of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya. And with the 2022 season, they have found another star in Tilak Verma who displayed his batting prowess against a quality Rajasthan bowling attack. Verma scored 61 runs off 33 balls which was laced with 5 effortless sixes and 3 fours. However, he failed to guide his team to the victory line but Mumbai Indians management will be happy to witness his growth.

Here are the talking points from Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Clash

Shubman Gill Bosses Delhi Capitals

After registering a duck against Lucknow Super Giants, Shubman Gill showcased his class against Delhi Capitals with a ferocious 84-run knock. The talented batter impressed many with his variety of shots against a quality bowling attack to register his highest T20 score. He dominated the DC spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav which didn’t allow them to settle in the middle. The main highlight of his innings was his dot balls percentage which was very minimal as he faced just 6 including his wicket delivery.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Highlights IPL 2022

Lockie Strikes With Pace

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson put the Delhi Capitals batting attack on the mat with his raw pace. He dismissed Prithvi Shaw (10), Mandeep Singh (18), captain Rishabh Pant (43 off 29 balls) and Axar Patel (8) to rock the DC’s run chase of 172. The imperious form of Ferguson adds a lot more value to Gujarat Titans’ pace attack which also has Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron and Hardik Pandya. He shifted the match in Gujarat Titans’ favour by dismissing Pant and Patel in the same over to derail DC’s chase.

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals Top-order Struggle

In the absence of David Warner, Delhi Capitals’ top-order struggled once again as they lost three wickets for just 34. Tim Seifert failed to register a big score in back-to-back matches and it seems like DC management will not think about much before replacing him with Warner. Delhi need to sort their issues with the top-order soon going forward in the tournament as the oppositions are going to exploit the technical flaws in their batter’s approach.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here