IPL 2022, MI v DC, Talking Points: Rohit Sharma's Worst Season; Forgettable Night for Rishabh Pant

Mumbai Indians ended their 2022 Indian Premier League season on a high with a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium on Monday. However, more than Mumbai, it was Royal Challengers Bangalore who enjoyed their win as it helped them seal a place in the playoffs. Meanwhile Delhi got knocked out of the playoffs race after a dismal show in the fielding which eventually cost them the match.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Mumbai finished the season at the bottom of points table with 8 points while Delhi Capitals are placed at fifth spot and it might change after Sunday’s clash between SRH and PBKS.

Here are the talking points of IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Rohit Sharma’s Worst IPL Season With Bat

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma finished IPL 2022 on a low as he was dismissed on 2 by Anrich Nortje. It was the worst season for Rohit in terms of runs scored in IPL history. In 14 matches, Rohit scored just 268 runs at a poor average of 20.62. He failed to score a half-century for the second straight season! His previous worst season with the bat was in 2018 when he scored 286 runs in 14 matches. Rohit’s form is an alarming sign for Team India as its prime focus is to win the upcoming T20 World Cup where the 35-year-old has to play a big role with the added responsibility of captaincy.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

A forgettable night for Rishabh Pant

The wicketkeeper batter once again failed to convert a solid start into a big score as he was dismissed for 39 after facing 33 balls. While he also had a tough time on the field as he dropped a catch of Dewald Brevis. The southpaw has not been at his best this season as he failed to hit a single fifty-plus score and finished with 340 runs in 14 matches. He came out to bat in a tricky situation on Saturday when Delhi lost early wickets. The skipper played cautiously at the start but played too many dot balls as he failed to rotate strike at regular intervals. However, he tried to switch gears in the 16th over of Ramandeep Singh with a couple of boundaries and a six, but got dismissed off the last ball, poking at a wide delivery. Adding to his list of woes on Saturday, he also made some blunders with the DRS calls.

Jasprit Bumrah Magic at Wankhede

Bumrah brought his A-game on the table in Mumbai’s last match of the season as he claimed three crucial wickets of Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw and Rovman Powell. Interestingly all three dismissals came in completely different styles. He dismissed Marsh on a good length delivery as the Aussie batter edged it to the slip, Shaw became a victim of the short ball as he gloved the ball to the wicketkeeper, while Powell was outclassed by the yorker as Bumrah cleaned him up in the penultimate over.

Tim David Continues to Impress

The Singaporean-Australian cricketer changed the game completely in Mumbai Indians’ favour with a blistering 34-run knock off just 11 balls. David smashed 4 sixes to shift the momentum when things were not going MI’s way. He had an underwhelming start to the season and was also dropped for some games but since his return, he became a force to reckon with his brutal power-hitting.

MI vs DC Match Highlights IPL 2022 Updates

Ishan Kishan Shines But Fails to Convert Big

Kishan showed a glimpse of his talent for which MI went all out for him in the auction in the 48-run knock but he failed to convert it into a big score and was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. The southpaw batted sensibly in the middle when Rohit was struggling to score and after his departure, he shared a crucial stand with Dewald Brevis to stabilize the chase. He finished the season with 418 runs in 14 matches which is not that bad but his price tag added some extra expectations from him which he failed to deliver.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here