IPL 2022, Talking Points of RCB vs GT Clash: Virat Kohli Returns to Form; Matthew Wade's Controversial Dismissal

Royal Challengers Bangalore kept their playoff hopes alive with an emphatic 8-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. Virat Kohli returned to form with a sensational 73-run knock to set up the platform for a successful chase for RCB. The win has helped RCB to move to the fourth spot on the points table as they managed to stay alive in the playoff race. However, they still have to remain dependent on Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals clash.

While it was a forgettable night for Gujarat Titans bowlers, apart from Rashid Khan, none of them were able to claim any wicket.

Here are the talking points of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans clash.

Shubman Gill’s On and Off Season

The talented Gujarat Titans opener is having an on and off season as he once again registered a low score. Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. However, it didn’t turn out well for Gujarat as in-form opener Gill edged the ball to the slip and was dismissed for just 1. It was the third over of the match, and RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood pitched that one outside off-stump; Gill poked it towards the third man but the thick edge didn’t go wide of the slip as Maxwell dived on his right and grabbed a one-handed stunner.

The 22-year-old scored 403 runs in 14 matches this season, but lacked consistency which Gujarat needs to be wary of in the playoff stage.

Matthew Wade’s Controversial Dismissal

It was the sixth over of the game when Matthew Wade fell to a controversial call which also attracted empathy from Kohli. Wade was sure that he underedged a sweep shot off Glenn Maxwell and took no time in reviewing the on-field decision, which was out. However, despite a clear deviation in the ball’s trajectory before it thudded on to the pads, the UltraEdge did not detect it and the TV umpire stayed with the on-field umpire’s call. Wade had no choice but to grudgingly walk back into the dugout. As he entered the dressing room, he was seen throwing his helmet away in agony and smashing the bat on the floor.

Hardik Pandya Back Amongst Runs

The Gujarat Titans skipper is having a sensational season both as a captain and as a batter. The flamboyant all-rounder has promoted himself up in the batting order this season which has worked well for them. However, after a blistering start to the season, he has been going through a lean patch with strings of low score in last five innings 10, 3, 1, 24, 11 and 7. The GT captain got his groove back on Thursday with a fighting 62-run knock which helped his team post a challenging total in front of RCB. The 28-year-old was not at his fluent best but the knock will surely boost his confidence going forward in the playoffs.

Virat Kohli Returns to Form

The IPL 2022 has not been great for Kohli who is fondly known as a run machine for his consistent performances. However, this season it just didn’t work out for him till Thursday when he returned to his vintage best to score 73 runs off 54 balls to help his team secure two crucial points. The 33-year-old struck 2 sixes and 8 fours during his 54-ball stay. He completed his half-century in 33 balls with a magnificent six off Rashid’s delivery. It was the second time when Kohli scored a 50-plus score this season, and interestingly the first one also came up against Gujarat Titans where he scored 58 runs off 53 balls. The 33-year-old didn’t look his fluent best on that occasion but on Thursday he was all charged to play a crucial knock for his team as attacked the bowlers right from the start.

All-round Glenn Maxwell Steals Thunder

It was a memorable night for the Aussie all-rounder who did well for his team in all three departments, in probably their most important clash of the season. Maxwell started his magic with a sensational one-handed catch which dismissed Gill on 1. He then came into the attack for bowling to dismiss Wade who was looking in decent touch. The 33-year-old blew away Gujarat Titans with his blistering batting as he slammed an unbeaten 40. His blistering 18-ball knock was laced with 2 sixes and 5 fours.

