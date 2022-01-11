IPL 2022: TATA to Replace VIVO as Title Sponsors, Says Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to witness a change in title sponsorship as Vivo wants to pull out. One of India’s largest business conglomerates, the Tata Group, is all set to replace Chinese mobile manufacturer as the IPL’s title sponsor from this year.

As reported by New Agency PTI, the decision was taken during the IPL Governing Council meeting which held on Tuesday.

“Yes, Tata group is coming in as IPL title sponsor," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the development to PTI.

Tata Group to replace Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as IPL title sponsor next year: IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel to PTI— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 11, 2022

The IGC has agreed to Vivo’s request to transfer the title rights to Tata, one of the biggest corporates of the country. The former still has a couple of years left in its sponsorship deal with the league. However, during this period, Tata will remain the main sponsor.

The league is likely to be called as ‘Tata Indian Premier League’.

Back in 2018, Vivo bagged the title rights of the league at a whopping cost of INR 440 crore per year. However, the Chinese smartphone giants put a hold on the deal following a diplomatic stand-off between India and China. The right were transferred to Dream 11 then.

The original deal lasted till 2020 season but it got extended till 2023 because of the one-year break. On Tuesday, the IGC decided that the Tata Group will step in and remain the title sponsor for the next two seasons.

