IPL 2022 Tentative Schedule; Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Likely to Kickstart Next Edition

The Indian Premier League is all set to expand from the next season with the addition of two new teams – Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The cash-rich league is expected to return to India after the second half of the 2021 season was hosted in the UAE due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The addition of the two news teams will increase the number of games in the 15 addition - 74 T20 matches. The old 8 franchises have already retained the players while it’s still a work in progress for new teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

The BCCI is planning to hold the two-day mega Indian Premier League auction on February 7 and 8 in Bengaluru, a senior BCCI official said last month. However. the cricket board is yet to make an official announcement about the IPL auction schedule.

The finalists of IPL 2021- Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to kickstart the next season from April 2 in Chennai.

Here is the tentative schedule for IPL 2022

1 CSK vs KKR 02-April 7:30 PM Chennai

2 SRH vs RR 03-April 7:30 PM Hyderabad

3 Ahmedabad vs RCB 04-April 7:30 PM Ahmedabad

4 DC vs MI 05-April 7:30 PM Delhi

5 Lucknow vs PBKS 06-April 7:30 PM Mumbai

6 KKR vs SRH 07-April 7:30 PM Kolkata

7 RR vs DC 08-April 7:30 PM Jaipur

8 RCB vs MI 09-April 3:30 PM Bangalore

9 Lucknow vs Ahmedabad 09-April 7:30 PM Mumbai

10 PBKS vs CSK 10-April 3:30 PM Mohali

11 SRH vs RCB 10-April 7:30 PM Hyderabad

12 MI vs Ahmedabad 11-April 7:30 PM Mumbai

13 DC vs KKR 12-April 7:30 PM Delhi

14 CSK vs RCB 13-April 7:30 PM Chennai

15 SRH vs PBKS 14-April 3:30 PM Hyderabad

16 RR vs KKR 14-April 7:30 PM Jaipur

17 Lucknow vs DC 15-April 7:30 PM Mumbai

18 Ahmedabad vs CSK 16-April 3:30 PM Ahmedabad

19 DC vs SRH 16-April 7:30 PM Delhi

20 RCB vs RR 17-April 3:30 PM Bangalore

21 MI vs Lucknow 17-April 7:30 PM Mumbai

22 KKR vs Ahmedabad 18-April 7:30 PM Kolkata

23 PBKS vs RR 19-April 7:30 PM Mohali

24 MI vs CSK 20-April 7:30 PM Mumbai

25 KKR vs RCB 21-April 7:30 PM Kolkata

26 DC vs PBKS 22-April 7:30 PM Delhi

27 SRH vs MI 23-April 3:30 PM Hyderabad

28 RR vs Ahmedabad 23-April 7:30 PM Jaipur

29 CSK vs Lucknow 24-April 3:30 PM Chennai

30 DC vs RCB 24-April 7:30 PM Delhi

31 Lucknow vs CSK 25-April 7:30 PM Mumbai

32 Ahmedabad vs SRH 26-April 7:30 PM Ahmedabad

33 KKR vs PBKS 27-April 7:30 PM Kolkata

34 RR vs MI 28-April 7:30 PM Jaipur

35 RCB vs Lucknow 29-April 7:30 PM Bangalore

36 Ahmedabad vs DC 30-April 3:30 PM Ahmedabad

37 MI vs PBKS 30-April 7:30 PM Mumbai

38 RR vs Lucknow 01-May 3:30 PM Jaipur

39 CSK vs SRH 01-May 7:30 PM Chennai

40 DC vs Ahmedabad 02-May 7:30 PM Delhi

41 SRH vs KKR 03-May 7:30 PM Hyderabad

42 CSK vs RR 04-May 7:30 PM Chennai

43 Lucknow vs MI 05-May 7:30 PM Mumbai

44 Ahmedabad vs KKR 06-May 7:30 PM Ahmedabad

45 SRH vs DC 07-May 3:30 PM Hyderabad

46 RCB vs PBKS 07-May 7:30 PM Bangalore

47 KKR vs CSK 08-May 3:30 PM Kolkata

48 MI vs DC 08-May 7:30 PM Mumbai

49 RCB vs Ahmedabad 09-May 7:30 PM Bangalore

50 PBKS vs Lucknow 10-May 7:30 PM Mohali

51 RR vs CSK 11-May 7:30 PM Jaipur

52 PBKS vs MI 12-May 7:30 PM Mohali

53 SRH vs Lucknow 13-May 7:30 PM Hyderabad

54 RR vs RCB 14-May 7:30 PM Jaipur

55 CSK vs DC 15-May 3:30 PM Chennai

56 Ahmedabad vs PBKS 15-May 7:30 PM Ahmedabad

57 MI vs SRH 16-May 7:30 PM Mumbai

58 RCB vs KKR 17-May 7:30 PM Bangalore

59 PBKS vs DC 18-May 7:30 PM Kolkata

60 Ahmedabad vs RR 19-May 7:30 PM Indore

61 KKR vs MI 20-May 7:30 PM Kolkata

62 Lucknow vs SRH 21-May 3:30 PM Lucknow

63 PBKS vs RCB 21-May 7:30 PM Kolkata

64 CSK vs Ahmedabad 22-May 3:30 PM Chennai

65 Lucknow vs KKR 22-May 7:30 PM Lucknow

66 MI vs RR 23-May 7:30 PM Mumbai

67 PBKS vs SRH 24-May 7:30 PM Kolkata

68 DC vs Lucknow 25-May 7:30 PM Delhi

69 RCB vs CSK 26-May 7:30 PM Bangalore

70 KKR vs RR 27-May 7:30 PM Kolkata

71 Qualifier-1 29-May 7:30 PM Mumbai

72 Eliminator 30-May 7:30 PM Mumbai

73 Qualifier-2 01-June 7:30 PM Chennai

74 FINAL 03-June 7:30 PM Chennai

