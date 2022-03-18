IPL 2022: 'The Quality of Earlier is Not There' - Wasim Jaffer Questions Delhi Capitals Auction Strategy

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer slammed Delhi Capitals strategy at the IPL 2022 auction as he feels that the franchise got it wrong by not identifying the right overseas players. Delhi picked just 7 overseas players in the squad when there is a place of 8 and now they are going to struggle as some of them will not be available for selection in the initial matches.

Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje has not recovered from the injury and is expected to miss the upcoming season. While their new recruit David Warner and Mitchell Marsh will not available for the initial matches as they will be in Pakistan for the ongoing tour. The duo will join Delhi Capitals from April 6.

Jaffer feels that the current Delhi Capitals looks inferior to their team of last two years.

“Delhi Capitals got it wrong with their strategy at the auction. They should have kept the international series’ in mind while picking players. They chose only seven overseas cricketers when the maximum limit is 8. This is not the same DC side as the last two years. Probably Mandeep Singh or Yash Dhull could open. Sarfaraz Khan could bat at 3. They will have to make a lot of adjustments to find the best combination,” Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

The veteran opener further questioned Delhi’s strategy of not picking Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan in the auction.

“They have taken Kuldeep Yadav but, on the other hand, Ravichandran Ashwin has been released. Earlier, they had Amit Mishra, now they have to make do with Pravin Dubey and Lalit Yadav. In the batting, they released Shikhar Dhawan and picked Yash Dhull, Mandeep Singh and Srikar Bharat," he added.

Delhi also released their former captain Shreyas Iyer ahead of the auction as the stylish batter wanted the captaincy role in the squad but the management chose Rishabh Pant as their choice. Iyer was a vital cog in Delhi’s middle-order for the past many years and Jaffer feels it will be very tough for Delhi to find his replacement.

“There is only one Shreyas Iyer, which is why he was sold for ₹12.25 crore. Sarfaraz cannot be his replacement. On paper, the players are promising, but the pedigree is not there with Dhawan, Iyer and Ashwin gone,” he added.

However, Jaffer feels that it will be a good opportunity for the youngsters to perform on the big stage.

“The quality of earlier is not there. But with two teams being added, more youngsters will get a chance to play. It will be beneficial for them. Sarfaraz Khan is in great form. He and a few other players will relish that opportunity," he added.

