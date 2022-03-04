IPL 2022: This Aussie batter can replace Jason Roy for Gujarat Titans, feels Brad Hogg

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg reckons that the absence of Jason Roy would not trouble Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Roy, who was signed by the newly formed IPL franchise in the mega auction for Rs 2 crore, pulled out of the tournament citing bio bubble fatigue.

Sharing his thoughts on Roy’s voluntary exit, Hogg claimed that the Gujarat-based team has enough overseas batting power and the English right-hander could easily be replaced by Matthew Wade at the top of the order.

“Roy not a huge loss for @gujarat_titans Wade can cover as an opener and there is still some good overseas batting stocks on the market," Hogg tweeted.

Roy not a huge loss for @gujarat_titansWade can cover as a opener and there is still some good overseas batting stocks on the market. #IPL— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 4, 2022

Announcing his unavailability in IPL 15, Roy had said that he needed to spend some time with his family and work on his cricketing skills ahead of the busy international calendar for England. Thanking the Gujarat Titans management for showing faith in him, Roy added that he will continue to support the team and back them to lift the trophy in their inaugural season.

Advertisement

Playing in 13 IPL matches so far, Roy has scored a total of 329 runs with a strike rate of 129.01 and a personal best of an unbeaten 91 against Mumbai Indians for Delhi Capitals in the 2018 season.

With Roy missing out from the tournament, Australia’s Mathew Wade could be seen replacing him at the opening position with Shubman Gill. Gujarat Titans will be led by star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the current season of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the 15th edition of IPL 15 is slated to begin on March 26. The season will see the entry of two news teams, Gujrat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants taking the total team count to 10. The teams have been divided into two groups based on a seeding system determined by the number of IPL titles and final appearance.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here