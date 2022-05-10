IPL 2022: 'This is a New Team & Youngsters Are...'-Jasprit Bumrah Lists Reasons for MI's Horror Campaign

Navi Mumbai: Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who picked his maiden fifer in the IPL, said he is happy with his rhythm in the ongoing season and the “noise outside" doesn’t affect him personally. Despite the five-wicket haul, Bumrah has been able to take only 10 wickets in this IPL season from 11 matches.

“Look we prepare for the tournament and we have our process, we don’t look at the end result," Bumrah said at the post-match press conference after MI lost to KKR by 52 runs. “If you understand the game, you have to really observe what’s going on, what is the game like, what situation you are bowling like, and for me personally I was very happy with the rhythm going on throughout the tournament." Bumrah bowled exceptionally well to restrict KKR to 165 for 9, but the MI batters faltered yet again, as the team suffered its ninth loss in eleven games.

“I know there is a lot of noise outside that goes on but it doesn’t really affect me. Because I am not a person who judges my performance on what others think or what the experts are saying or whatever people want to say," he said. Bumrah hasn’t been able to pick wickets consistently this season but the pacer said the way he contributes to the team is more important for him.

“I look at my personal evaluation is very important, I look at the processes that I have to follow and I look at the end result on how I can contribute to the team, by sometimes bowling a good over and however I can help the team. “So this is how I play cricket and this is how I always wanted to play cricket and that is how I will do (play) going further as well." ‘Searching for complete performance’ ==================================

Mumbai are already out of the play-offs race and Bumrah admitted that the team was still searching for a “complete performance".

“You said it right, we didn’t manage to close games, in a lot of games, we came very close and we crumbled in crucial scenarios. This is a new team and our youngsters are understanding and making their game better, said Bumrah, one of the senior members. “This is not an excuse that you lost because of it. But when new youngsters come they take time to understand their game. We are searching for a complete performance and we are trying and working hard, but it hasn’t worked this time, he added.

Bumrah said MI will look to put up a good show in the remaining three matches. “In the remaining games, our focus is to give an ideal performance where everything clicks and how we can come in the best case scenario," he signed off.

