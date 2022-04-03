IPL 2022 - 'This is the Shubman Gill We All Want to See': Hardik Pandya Praises Gujrat Titans Opener

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya praised his teammates for putting up a show against Delhi Capitals to win their second match on a trot. Gujarat outclassed Delhi in all three departments to register a 14-run win at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. It was opener Shubman Gill who set up the platform for Gujarat Titans with a ferocious 84-run knock which is also his highest score in the T20 format.

Hardik was in all praise for his opening batter for his confident knock when other players failed to score big runs for them against a quality Delhi bowling attack.

“This is the Shubman we all want to see and I hope all the other batters can take confidence from him," Hardik said in the post-match presentation.

Batting first, GT posted 171/6 on the scoreboard on a track where the ball was coming good on the bat and Hardik admitted that his team was about 15-run short but he was confident about his bowling attack to win the game for them.

“Really happy with the way boys are coming out and contributing. The kind of attack we have, we always felt that we can make a score that’s 10 under-par look like 25 above," he asserted

Hardik heaped praises on his strike bowler Lockie Ferguson who claimed four wickets against Delhi. The Gujarat Titans skipper said that the Kiwi pacer changed the momentum in his team’s favour by dismissing Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel in a single over.

“I thought there were periods were Delhi were ahead, but then that Lockie over really changed things for us. We were about 10-15 short. But with the bowling we have, I’m confident of making it up in the field," he added.

He further revealed that Varun Aaron had discomfort while bowling as they were one bowler short in the second half of the innings. The 28-year-old also admitted that with Pant in the middle. Delhi was ahead in the game but Lockie turned it around for them.

“We were one bowler short with Aaron’s injury, had to take it as deep as possible and it worked for us. Till Rishabh was there, the game was in the balance or maybe Delhi was ahead, and that over from Lockie really turned it for us," he said.

