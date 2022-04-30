IPL 2022: 'This is The Time Virat Kohli Needs the Support of People'-Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

Virat Kohli’s poor form which saw him score just 128 runs in seven games has created headlines across the world. The former India skipper has made it clear that he is going through a serious slump in form since he is yet to score a century for more than two years. Then in 2021, he stepped down from the position of Test and T20I skipper, while the ODI position was taken as well. Now, as he came out to bat in the IPL, his poor form continued to follow him. Meanwhile, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, when asked about Kohli’s poor form, said that he is putting extra pressure on himself, trying to do too many things.

Siva said Kohli “was perhaps putting extra pressure on himself. When you attain great things, you put extra pressure on yourself. If you are a bowler, you want to take a wicket with every ball you bowl. Likewise, as a batsman, you want to score a hundred every time you walk out to bat. Kohli should set small targets, take it 10 by 10. Move from 0 to 10, then aim to go from 10 to 20, 20 to 30 and so on. Kohli is a supremely fit player. Once physically fit, you are mentally fit too. He is just one knock away.”

Siva added that in Indian cricket, there were too many people to pull one down. “If you put yourself down, it becomes a hopeless situation. What Kohli is doing now is not putting himself down. He is still willing to face it. Even if he fails, he is willing to take failure but not shy away from it.," he told News 18 Cricketnext in an exclusive.

“Cricket is like life. You have good times and bad times. How you manage the bad times is the key. This is the time he needs the support of people. He should not be put down. He is taking the bull by its horns and one must appreciate his quality. This game is a great leveller. It is people’s general tendency that when somebody does well, they put him on top of the world, and when the player fails, the same people fail to support him. When you go through a rough patch, you get out to a great delivery or to a brilliant catch or a run out. When the time is not right, nothing goes your way.”

