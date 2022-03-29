IPL 2022: 'This Season We Have Come in with Great Dreams'-Sanju Samson

A new-look and re-energised Rajasthan Royals attacked from the outset and inflicted on Sunrisers Hyderabad a 61-run hammering to begin their campaign in IPL-15 on a rousing note here on Tuesday. RR got the better of SRH in every department after skipper Sanju Samson led from the front with a scintillating 27-ball 55 to power his team to an imposing 210 for six.

Showing intent straightaway, Sanju Samson started with a four and a six over long-off and hit another maximum over fine-leg, taking on the SRH attack with gusto as he played his part to the full in RR innings.

While Samson found the fence at will, Padikkal too got into the groove and began attacking in the 12th over when he pulled T Natarajan for a maximum. Samson was again brutal on Sundar, striking him for two successive sixes in the 16th over as RR marched on.

“I think it was a different wicket than what we thought. The wicket was helping the fast bowlers if you hit the typical Test match lengths. No long time goals. Happy to contribute to team’s victory. I worked on my fitness. I chose the right scoring oppurtunities. Tried to spend time in the wicket. Leaders like Sangakkara help me a lot. A lot of cricketing brains has gone in to pick the right side. This season we have come in with great dreams. Our owners take great care of us. Lot of good sides and we will take one game at a time,” Samson said after the match.

SRH’s top-order batting was in stark contrast to Samson and Devdutt Padikkal (41 off 29 balls; 4×4; 6×2), who added 73 runs for the third wicket off 41 balls, before Shimron Hetmyer used his brute power to clobber 32 in only 13 deliveries and take RR past 200. Samson’s six-hitting prowess was on display as he struck five maximums and three boundaries, sparing no bowler during his entertaining stay in the middle.

