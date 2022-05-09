IPL 2022: Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis Are Going to Don Mumbai Indians Jersey For Next 10 Years - Harbhajan Singh

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh reckons that 19-year-old left-handed batsman Tilak Varma is a bright investment from Mumbai Indians and the talented cricketer will serve them for the next 10 years in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians have lost eight games in 10 outings and are out of playoff contention in IPL 2022, but the middle-order batter Varma has been impressive this season, scoring 328 runs in 10 innings at an average of 41.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh praised Mumbai Indians for showing faith in the young talents in Varma and South African Dewald Brevis who are showing glimpses of greatness.

“Verma and Brevis are like investments for the Mumbai Indians. The team has invested correctly in these young talents and will reap the benefits for many years," Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

“Brevis and Tilak have shown glimpses of their talents and they are going to don the MI jersey for the next 10 years. We have witnessed some unbelievable talents in this competition and the confidence which these youngsters are showing is simply outstanding," he said.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan echoed the sentiments of Harbhajan, saying Varma is a talented left-handed batsman, who is worth gold in cricket.

“Whenever a youngster does well he starts believing that he belongs here and once he gets the confidence he looks to cement his position in the team. We are seeing the same with Tilak Varma. He’s a talented left-hand middle-order batsman, who is worth gold in cricket," Pathan said.

“Every team looks to have a left-hander because he plays spin at ease, they have that natural ability to handle those angles from leg-spinners and left-arm spinners. This young hero will become a superhero for MI if he continues to play like this. He’ll play for the franchise for the next ten years," he said.

