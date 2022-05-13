IPL 2022: Tilak Varma Has Temperament to Become All-format Player for India Pretty Soon - MI Skipper Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was elated with his team’s performance in the high-octane clash against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The 35-year-old was impressed with his young players who kept calm in the crucial situation and get the job done for the team. It was not an ideal Wankhede surface on Thursday where the batters enjoyed their time, it was the fast bowler’s paradise this time with good bounce and swing on both sides.

Chasing a moderate target of 98, Mumbai suffered a few hiccups as they were 33/4 at one stage but young Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen stabilized the chase with a solid 48-run stand.

Rohit admitted that there was a tense moment in the game when Mumbai lost early wickets and the pitch was assisting the pacers.

“Looking at how the pitch was playing and to lose wickets upfront, there were tense moments in the middle. It was just about keeping calm and getting the job done. We were a little calm and got the job done in the end," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

He also talked about the Wankhede pitch which favoured the pacers and said it was good to watch bowlers in the game.

“We have played a lot of cricket here. We’ve had pitches like this. It’s nice to get bowlers into the game as well at times. It’s been batting-friendly all over, it was good to see bounce and swing from both sides which was good to watch," he added.

Rohit further heaped praises on you Tilak Varma who played an unbeaten 34-run knock to take his team to the victory line. The MI skipper further said that he feels that the southpaw has the potential to represent India in all three formats.

“We are keeping one eye (on the future). We want to win games and at the same time we try out certain players. There are options that we still want to try. He (Tilak) has been brilliant, playing for the first year, having such a calm head is never easy. I feel he’s going to be an all-format player for India pretty soon. He’s got the technique and temperament. A lot of things are looking bright for him. And there’s hunger as well. He’s in the right path," he added.

Talking about Bumrah, Rohit said the premier pacer himself knows what the team expects him to do and he has been brilliant in the past couple of matches.

“He knows what he needs to do and what the team expects him to do which is the most important things. He understands, magnificent spell upfront and we saw what he did in the last game as well," he added.

