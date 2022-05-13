IPL 2022: Tilak Varma Takes Stunner To Dismiss CSK's Dwayne Bravo | WATCH

We have seen a bunch of stunning catches taken by fielders across all Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. And the ongoing season is no exception. During the Thursday clash at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians (MI)’s middle-order batter Tilak Varma produced a smart catch in the cover region to dismiss Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. Chennai had a disastrous outing with the willow as the batting line-up of the team just collapsed.

With Chennai six down, MS Dhoni and Bravo formed a small partnership, putting the efforts to anchor the inning. The experienced duo appeared to be taking control of the situation, as they played the gaps to collect ones and twos, along with boundaries in between. Unfortunately, curtains for the CSK inning came down as Bravo attempted an extravagant cover drive. It was a full toss from MI’s Kumar Kartikeya around the off-stump, while Bravo tried to place it over the cover fielder, Tilak timed his jump to perfection to latch onto the catch.

What a catch by Tilak Varma, a perfectly timed jump. Excellent stuff by Tilak. pic.twitter.com/db6eYXbgle— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 12, 2022

Bravo was batting at 12, and was utterly disappointed for not being able to put the ball away.

The low scoring match between Mumbai and Chennai had no shortage of drama in the first innings. As Chennai was put to bat first, their in-form batter Devon Conway was given LBW out. While many fans thought that the ball was missing the stump, the left-hand batter was not able to move to the Third Umpire, as there was no DRS in play owing to a powercut, in the first innings. Following Conway’s wicket, the rest of the CSK top-order fell like a pack of cards.

They struggled to tackle the pace and bounce, with Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah and Riley Meredith bowling some remarkable spells. Sams was declared player of the match for his bowling figures, 3/16 in 4 overs.

Dhoni got his team some grace runs, or CSK would have been bundled out for a pretty cheap score. The CSK skipper teamed up with Bravo and added some crucial runs to cross the 50-run mark. But when Tilak caught Bravo at the cover, it was all over for the defending champions.

CSK pinned 97 runs on the scoreboard, courtesy Dhoni’s unbeaten 36 that included four boundaries and two sixes. MI managed to chase down the total in the 14th over, with 31 balls remaining. The five-time champions secured their third win of the season.

