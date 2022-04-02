IPL 2022: Tilak Verma's Huge Six Hits The Cameraman-On The Head | WATCH

After being set a mammoth target of 194, Mumbai Indians must have thought this game is out of their reach. But a couple of youngsters never gave up—Ishan Kishan and Tilak Verma hung on after the departure of Rohit Sharma. Kishan (54 off 43 balls) and unheralded N Tilak Verma (61 off 33 balls) added 81 in 8 overs before Ashwin (1/30 in 4 overs) and Chahal (2/26 in 4 overs) decisively tilted the game in RR’s favour between overs 14 to 16 as MI managed only 170 for 8 after 20 overs. While Royals have now won two out of two, MI have lost both their games in another dismal start to an IPL season.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Meanwhile, as the game got closer, Verma upped the ante and launched his attack. Incidentally one of his shots hit the cameraman quite hard—right on his head. WATCH.

Advertisement

As you can see the cameraman was hit right on his head, but he quickly got up. The fielder who was stationed there right in front of him—Trent Boult was shocked to see the blow.

In the end, there were two factors that combined to bring about MI’s downfall. Firstly, it was Buttler’s (11 fours and five sixes) assault against MI’s weak-links like Basil Thampi and Murugan Ashwin that made the difference. Three such overs yielded 73 runs and even Bumrah’s brilliance didn’t seem to be enough in the final context of the match.

And then while bowling, in between overs 14 and 16, Chahal-Ashwin combination gave away only 16 runs and the chase was derailed. In the last four overs also, Trent Boult (1 for 29 in four overs), Prasidh Krishna (1/37 in 4 overs) and Navdeep Saini (2/36 in 3 overs) kept things tight by not giving Kieron Pollard (22 off 24 overs) any room to free his arms.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here