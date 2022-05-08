IPL 2022: 'Time To Realise You Are Only a Human Being'-Shoaib Akhtar to Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s poor form continues to hamper RCB’s performance. He has accounted for 216 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of just 111.9 this season. Now, compare this to his 2016 performance where he smashed four centuries. This was the performance Kohli was expected to put up when the IPL was beckoning, but how wrong were his fans. Meanwhile, his performance has hampered RCB as well, who have had a great start to the IPL. Suddenly, their victory march got halted and now they too are desperate for a win when they take on SRH. In last game against SRH, Kohli got out for a duck and RCB were all out for 68.

A number of former cricketers have reacted to this crisis and said Kohli must take a break as 2021 was a very hectic year for him. It saw him lose his ODI captaincy. While he stepped down from Test and T20I skipper’s position. Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar has reiterated the same thing.

“Virat Kohli is a great player. He has nothing to prove. The bad form he is in now is because he has the pressure to prove himself and he has already done that in IPL. He just needs to go out there and enjoy the game. He is trying too hard to score runs. He is thinking, ‘I’m Virat Kohli and I’m not being able to do which I once was’. This is time when you realise you are only a human being. To err is to human. But legends like Virat Kohli know now to make a strong comeback,” he said.

Two of world crickets batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson’s woeful form will be in focus when Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad take on each other in a return IPL fixture in Mumbai on Sunday. Both Kohli and Williamson have struggled for runs in the ongoing season. While the Indian has scored just 216 runs in 11 games at an average of 21.60, the SRH captain has managed 199 runs from 10 matches at an average of 22.11.

