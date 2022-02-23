IPL 2022 to be Held in Mumbai And Pune; Final on May 29: Report

Indian Premier League’s 15th season is set to be reportedly played in Mumbai and Pune across four stadiums owing to the coronavirus pandemic. While Mumbai will host 55 matches to be played at Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches will be held at Pune’s MCA International Stadium.

According to Cricbuzz, the IPL governing council is mulling over two dates to get the season started. While the official broadcaster prefers the tournament to get underway from March 26 (Saturday), the second option is to set the ball rolling from March 27.

The IPL 2022 final is expected to be played on May 29 with the venues for playoffs yet to be decided.

An IPL governing council meeting is scheduled for February 24 (Thursday) where the final call on schedule could be taken.

“We understand that a Saturday start helps the broadcaster to kick-start the league with a bang with three matches in the first weekend. A Sunday inauguration would not permit that. The BCCI and the broadcasters were in discussion over this and eventually it could be on March 26," a franchise official, in the know of the negotiations told Cricbuzz.

As per the report, the official broadcaster has asked commentators to be ready from March 19 to June 7. “At the onset, wanted to check with you on your availability for IPL 2022 on the world feed broadcast. So request you to please provide your availability not only for the tournament but probably say minus 8-10 days from the start date and plus five days from the end date to be safe, so effectively from 19th March 2022 to say June 7, 2022 (sic)," the mail says.

