IPL 2022: Top Ten Foreign Players to Watch Out For In Upcoming Edition

Overseas players play an important role in any franchise’s plans to win the IPL trophy. With the current international scenario, the likes of Moeen Ali, David Warner and Liam Livingstone can be the game changers the franchises are looking for. Although there are just four slots available for foreign players, they will still be looked at and brainstormed at, that’s for sure. Hence we look at the ten global cricketers that can make an impact in the upcoming edition.

Moeen Ali: One of the premier spinners in limited-overs cricket, Moeen was promoted at number three at CSK last year, and he delivered. In 15 games, he accounted for 357 runs. Meanwhile, he is more than good when he gets the ball in his hands. Although he had just six wickets last season, he is expected to up his game as the matches will be played in Mumbai where he will get good turn.

David Warner: What happened with Warner was disconcerting. Suddenly his team started losing, and he was not only stripped off his captaincy, but also dropped from the side. No surprises that he moved on from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Delhi Capitals. Fans will expect some old rugged Aussie batting at Delhi, a place where it all started for him.

Pat Cummins: Cummins was released last year, but KKR wasted no time and went after the Australia Test captain when the auctions happened recently. With a splurge of Rs 7.25 Cr, the management is very clear where they stand with the 28-year-old. In all probability, he will lead the pace attack and if he repeats his performances in the past, then the oppositions might find it very difficult to get going. In 25 matches for KKR, Cummins has taken 23 wickets at an average of 34 and an economy rate of 8.32. Apart from his batting ability, being a Test captain also adds to his repertoire; can be a great addition to the think tank.

Andre Russell: 2019 was the breakaway year for the West Indian where he accounted for 510 runs in just 14 games with an astounding average of 57. But his form has dipped in last two years, be it Covid induced bio bubbles or whatever it may be. With run tally of 183 and 117, he has let the team down. Despite this, the KKR management has retained him. Now, is the time to fire with the bat. Being an all-rounder, he plays the crucial role of being the finisher and the first change seamer. A lot will be riding on him because when he gets going, he just bats oppositions out in a jiffy.

Dewald Brevis: Brevis made a mark for the first time while playing the ICC Under-19 World Cup which took place a couple of months ago. Known as ‘Baby AB’, he aced the tournament scoring 506 runs at number three. Although, he might warm the bench for Mumbai Indians, but an injury to a top player might suddenly open up a great opportunity for cricket crazy Mumbai audience to see this next-gen talent.

Tim David: Born in Singapore, David had used up all the infra in Australia to become the international cricketer that he is. He is a right-handed batsman with the ability to double down as an all-rounder with his right arm off break bowling. He is 6 ft 5 inches tall and his large built gives him a lot of muscular strength.

Jonny Bairstow: In his peak years, Bairstow has made a fair reputation of being the most brutal hitters of the ball. He can be equally dangerous as a keeper. 2019 was the first time he came on board with Sunrisers Hyderabad and with David Warner formed one of the most destructive opening pairs in the entire season. He scored 445 runs in 10 matches with a strike rate of 157, which included a hundred! He is probably one of the most consistent batters from the British Isles, especially in IPL.

Liam Livingstone: Livingstone belongs to the next generation of English cricketers who wouldn’t mind being a little unorthodox, however, he hardly looks so when he gets going. He is the most dominating batters in world cricket where and can quickly get into your skin. He takes long strides and sometimes steps out to fast bowlers (so demoralizing!). He can also be the third change in Punjab Kings bowling line up.

Kagiso Rabada: Rabada once used to be a spearhead for Delhi Capitals. Unfortunately, he lost out to his compatriot Anrich Nortje in a competition that was getting narrower with every passing day. Nonetheless, he doesn’t seem perturbed by it and knows he will deliver for Punjab Kings thanks to his top-class bowling skills.

Mitchell Marsh: Marsh’s international career, just like his brother, was on the brink when he arrived in UAE for the ICC T20 World Cup. He made his T20 debut in 2011 and yet a decade had past and there he was, selling himself short. Well, his fate finally favoured the Western Australian as he set the tournament on fire with his clinical all-around show. His scintillating 77* against New Zealand in the final was perhaps the perfect end to a perfect year which saw him score 627 runs at a strike rate of 130. Will he finally come off age in IPL?

