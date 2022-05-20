IPL 2022: 'Top Two Will Need to Give Rajasthan Royals a Good Start'- Graeme Smith

Rajasthan Royals head into a crucial match against Chennai Superkings knowing fully well that their playoff spot will be at stake. A win here could make sure that they are the joint second with Lucknow Supergiants with 16 points after they were beaten by KL Rahul’s side recently. In fact a win will ensure a top-two finish for Royals as they will then enjoy a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.304 compared to Lucknow Super Giants’ +0.251.

Talking about RR’s strategy against CSK – who were the second team to be eliminated from IPL 2022 – Smith claimed the men in pink and blue should look to put up a comprehensive show against the four-time champions.

Speaking on ‘CRICKET LIVE’ on Star Sports, Smith said, “Jos Buttler should look to get another big knock under the belt. We’ve all talked about the importance of finishing in the top two and giving yourself an extra chance of playing in the knockouts. So that will be key for Rajasthan as well. They’ve played good cricket, they’ve found the form. Hetmyer is back after the birth of his first child so that’s a positive. They would just be hoping that they click in all the departments against CSK. The top two will need to give them a good start.”

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also claimed that Rajasthan Royals have a golden opportunity to finish in the top two with a win over CSK and they will be disappointed if they lost this game. Speaking on ‘CRICKET LIVE’ on Star Sports, Harbhajan said, “It is a golden chance for Rajasthan Royals to finish in the top two and give them an extra shot at fighting for the trophy. Beating Chennai Super Kings is never easy for any team but Royals will be disappointed if they fail to win as they’ll lose the opportunity.”

