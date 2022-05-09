IPL 2022: Tough Luck for Home Batters, but Hardik Pandya has Sizzled with the Willow

The time is upon the BCCI to convene its senior selection committee to do a bit of brainstorm and pick the Indian teams for a few Twenty20 internationals leading to the ICC Men’s World Twenty20 to be held in Australia in five months’ time.

As a matter of practice and convention, the selectors will go by the outcome — of the team and individuals — in the immediate past bilateral series, in particular after the last year’s Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. India did not play a single match at Muscat. The form in the IPL 2022 will not necessarily be the yardstick, although it would serve the limited purpose of knowing a bit more about the newcomers the Chetan Sharma-led committee gave opportunities in the home internationals and the uncapped players.

Fast bowler Umran Malik is a case in point; his undertaking for the Sunrisers Hyderabad has been like a curate’s egg. The Sunrisers have gone up with Malik in the points table and slipped with his wretched form in the last three games. The express fast bowler has the talent though. Apart from Malik, none of those in the newcomers’ group have been exceptional. The injured Deepak Chahar was ruled out of this IPL.

The selectors, captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid, would get an opportunity in the five match home series against South Africa to put a handful of players on a litmus test. Since the time is short, the BCCI may even ask the selectors to pick teams for the white ball series in England. There are reports of a white ball series before the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston (July 1-5), in Ireland and a full white ball series in the West Indies post the tour of England in July.

The pitch and weather conditions in the Australian summer will be vastly different from the one in India, England and the West Indies, but the ICC rules for its signature events generally favour batters. India will go into the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia with the exposure in 15 plus bilateral series matches and the ones it would play in the Asia Cup, which would be a Twenty20 affair.

India has played nine Twenty20 internationals (3 each against New Zealand, .West Indies and Sri Lanka) after the failed campaign in the UAE last winter, and made a clean sweep of it, all after Virat Kohli had paved the way for Rohit Sharma to take charge.

Without doubt the selection committee would review the performance of off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was recalled for Twenty20 after four plus years, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishen, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Venketesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The regulars KL Rahul, Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah did not feature in all nine matches; they were rested or indisposed. Fast medium bowler Mohammed Shami did not play a single match. Hardik Pandya too was forced into recovery and rehabilitation to mend his vulnerable lower back.

In all India fielded 24 players in the series against New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka. The selectors would look at this group plus Shami to start with for the series against South Africa to be played at Delhi, Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bangalore from June 9 to 19.

There are a few seamers like Prasidh Krishna (Rajasthan Royals), T. Natarajan (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Khaleel Ahmed (Delhi Capitals), Umesh Yadav (Kolkata Knight Riders), Mukesh Choudhary (Chennai Super Kings) and Mohsin Khan (Lucknow Super Giants), Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings) who have been seen in action in the IPL and have done the hard yards to impress the selectors.

Among the spinners, the selectors may go with the tried and trusted in Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Left arm spinner all-rounder Krunal Pandya and leg spinners Rahul Chahar and Murugan Ashwin could be rank outsiders following their displays in the ongoing league. Leg spinner Rahul Tewatia has not bowled much in the IPL and this could go against him.

Apart from Rishabh Pant, three other wicketkeeper batters in contention are Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and now Dinesh Karthik who may have added his name to the short list, maybe even as a pure batter.

A cricketer who has come out with reasonable success in the IPL is Hardik Pandya, who like Karthik, has proved his credentials as a batter. He has excelled as a leader, as captain of the Gujarat Giants. But he did not bowl in the last five matches for the Giants and he also did not play a match.

This has raised doubts about his fitness, but will his batting alone help him to stage a comeback? It appears Sharma and Dravid would be happy to consider him as a middle or lower order batter, especially with Venketesh Iyer returning disappointing numbers for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Should the rest of the IPL go well without injury concerns for Hardik, he could find himself in the Indian team for the Twenty20 series against South Africa. Chahal with 22 wickets in 44 overs at 7.25 should be a sure shot and so would be Ashwin who has bowled 44 overs in 11 matches and taken nine wickets at 7.18. Jadeja has had a poor IPL, but his economy rate is well under eight. He cannot be overlooked; he is a top-notch fielder.

After baulking left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi and scoring a fighting 57 against Pakistan in last year’s World Cup opener in Dubai, Kohli has not played many Twenty20 internationals. He is going through a torrid time in the IPL. All set to play a hundred Twenty20 matches for India, Kohli will be part of India’s future campaigns. Unless he asks the BCCI for a break, he is likely to feature in the men in blue colours for the home series against South Africa.

There is no gainsaying the fact that majority of the India players have so far endured tough luck in the IPL. They must be waiting to meet in Delhi for the first match against South Africa and hope to turn things around

