IPL 2022: 'Towards The End We Lacked Variety in Bowling' - Faf du Plessis Admits RCB Missed Harshal Patel vs CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis admitted that his team missed the services of Harshal Patel in the clash against Chennai Super Kings at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Harshal, who was the Purple Cap winner last season, missed the CSK clash after the demise of his sister. The pacer left the bio-bubble after the match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday and will have to undergo a three-day quarantine when he rejoins the team.

RCB bowlers suffered hammering from Shivam Dube (95*) and Robin Uthappa (88) as they failed to create any problem for them in the middle-overs where Harshal used to control the game with his disciplined bowling.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Du Plessis said that the RCB lacked variety in the death overs in the absence of Harshal.

“You see the value he (Harshal) offers not just to this team but any team. He has got the ability to really stop the game. We missed that tonight. Even towards the end, we lacked the variety. Big miss for us, hopefully, we will have him back soon again," Du Plessis said after the match.

Advertisement

The RCB captain heaped huge praise on Dube and Uthappa who shared a massive 165-run stand for the third wicket.

“First of all our 7-8 overs were good. Then 8-14 we tried to bring the spinners on and they played really well. Dube taking on the spinners, they took the momentum they carried from 8-14. That partnership speaks for itself," he said.

CSK vs RCB Highlights IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Talking about losing early wickets in the massive chase, Du Plessis said that the top-order batters had to take chances while chasing 216 but it didn’t work out for them.

“When you are chasing a big score you have to have a good start. One of the first four setting up the foundation, we didn’t have that tonight. Good bowling from Chennai, they used their spinners well on a pitch that had some grip. We lost momentum with wickets, but we came back well. That shows the depth in our batting. Just shows you when you play a match like tonight," he asserted.

The RCB skipper further talked about how the depth in their batting department which he was really impressed with.

“Impressed by the way the guys coming in on a debut at 5 or 6 and playing like that just shows depth in our batting. Even though we lost we were only 20 runs short on a total we should have been blown out of order and that is impressive," he concluded.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here