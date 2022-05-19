IPL 2022: Twitter Abuzz After All-Time Record Opening Stand Between KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock

Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by just two runs and became the second team to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoff. Apart from securing a berth in the playoffs, the KL Rahul-led side managed to script a remarkable feat during their match against Kolkata.

Batting first, Lucknow openers KL Rahul (68 not out off 51 balls) and Quinton de Kock (140 not out off 70 deliveries) displayed terrific batting prowess to notch up a solid opening partnership of 210 runs in 20 overs. And with this Lucknow achieved an amazing record as they became the first team, in the history of IPL, to bat for 20 overs in the first innings without losing a single wicket.

Kolkata skipper Shreyas Iyer used six bowlers but none of them could manage to pick up a wicket. Lucknow’s splendid batting became a big talking point on social media and former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer’s hilarious tweet on this soon went viral.

Jaffer posted a famous frame from the movie ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and in the caption he wrote, “De Kock and KL returning to the dressing room #LSGvsKKR #IPL2022.”

De Kock and KL returning to the dressing room #LSGvsKKR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/RRvRNChmMd — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 18, 2022

Fans also talked about Lucknow’s unbelievable batting on Twitter.

Quinton de Kock filled with emotions & down on ground, after hitting a 59 ball century.

Congratulations Quinny, well played. — Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season (@Shrustappen33) May 18, 2022

Quinton de Kock's baby is gonna grow up and watch this innings on loop ❤️ 140 off 70 balls. One of the greatest innings in the history of IPL #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/lq7f0P2zTa — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) May 18, 2022

So glad this is KKR's last match this season, with an end to this misery. Can go about living peacefully. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) May 18, 2022

This is breathtaking hitting from Quinton de Kock. So much power, so much range. Feel he’s never *quite* delivered on his potential in T20 – will be interesting to see if the shift to white ball only just takes him to the next tier. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) May 18, 2022

De Kock made me forget KL Rahul is batting too. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 18, 2022

KKR have met with a super giant de kock tonight — absy (@absycric) May 18, 2022

Miss you in MI, Quinton De Kock 😭 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 18, 2022

Quinton de Kock just didn’t smash the KKR bowlers there. He literally buried their hopes. What an insane knock!#KKRvLSG — Prajakta (@18prajakta) May 18, 2022

Highest individual score in IPL 2022: 140*(70) by De Kock. pic.twitter.com/7FzL33gF04 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 18, 2022

Kolkata needed a valiant effort during their run chase to secure two points. The team put up a brave show but eventually the two-time IPL champions endured a two-run defeat.

Kolkata failed to commence the run chase on a promising note after losing their opening batters within first three overs. Nitish Rana (42 runs off 22 balls) and skipper Shreyas (50 off 29 balls) did a commendable job to avoid the early danger. Later, Rinku Singh played a cameo of 40 runs off 15 balls to take his side close to victory but ultimately their endeavor proved to be inconsequential as Kolkata suffered a two-run defeat.

This victory helped Lucknow to qualify for the IPL playoffs. Gujarat Titans are the only other team to secure a playoff berth.

On the other hand, a defeat against Lucknow was enough to eliminate Kolkata from the IPL playoff race. Kolkata finished the 15th season of IPL at sixth spot with 12 points from 14 matches.

