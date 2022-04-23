IPL 2022: 'Umpire Made His Decision Very Clear And Sticked to it' - RR Skipper Sanju Samson on No-Ball Controversy

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has given his opinion on the controversial no-ball controversy against Delhi Capitals on Friday at Wankhede Stadium. In the high-scoring thriller where Rajasthan edged past Delhi Capitals by 15 runs, a huge controversy erupted when the umpire refused to check a no-ball in the final over of the match.

The Delhi Capitals camp showed strong dissent to the umpire’s decision in the final over when DC needed 36 runs from the last over and Powell slammed the first three balls for sixes. The third ball was a full toss and the DC camp led by Pant wanted the umpire to check that for the no-ball but he refused.

Samson had a simple take on the incident as he said that it was the umpire’s decision and he stuck to it.

“It went for a six, it was a full toss and the umpire gave it a normal ball. But batsman wanted it as a no ball. I think umpire made his decision very clear and sticked to it,” Samson said at the post-match presentation.

On the final over, when Obed McCoy got hit for three consecutive sixes on the first three balls while defending 36 runs, Samson said the team wanted to give the bowlers a breather during the forced halt and they reworked the plan.

“I think we wanted to be around [McCoy]. It’s not an easy thing for a bowler to be hit for three sixes defending 36. We wanted to take some time, put a smile back on his face. It was very tough to do that but we wanted to give him a breather and tell him we are just changing the plans. I think we wanted to go wide yorker at that time and he was feeling very confident. I felt it was a good plan to just concede a four and then come back to the bigger side of the boundary, we wanted to bowl slower balls and that really worked,” he added.

Samson also gave his opinion on the team’s performance and about the Wankhede pitch where more than 400 runs were scored on Friday as even the 223 target was not safe for the defending team.

“I think it’s really a great performance. Last game was also a tough, really challenging one. Having someone like Powell at the end challenging you with so much power, I think in this game and venue and wicket, you know that any target is chaseable. So it’s very important to be calm and know how to use your bowlers, stay calm, trust your teammates and trust your team. Have confidence in yourself and back yourself,” he added.

