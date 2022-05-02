IPL 2022: Umran Malik Bowls 150-Plus Yorker to MS Dhoni; Fans Hail Bowler for 'Fastest Ball of the Season'

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has made quite a name for himself for clocking speeds excess of 150 in IPL in last two editions. He bowled a superb over against Gujarat Titans where he picked up four wickets in an over which also turned out to be a maiden over. Never in the history of IPL has anyone saw someone bowling an over which was a maiden and also has four wickets to his name.

Against CSK, Malik was at it again, bowling at an excess of 150, this was even fast, 154 KMPH. He did it twice, once against Ruturaj Gaikwad and then against MS Dhoni. As usual, Twitter was set on fire here are some of the top reaction.

Umran Malik bowled fastest ball of the Tournament 154 kph. Man is next generation speed star also India badly need this 150+ bowlers. pic.twitter.com/WIe1kcAsKP— Raju Sharma (@Imro45lover) May 1, 2022

154 KPH yorker by Umran malik to Thala #SRHvsCSK— ℝℝℂ (@im_RCult) May 1, 2022

Umran Malik has been making a lot of noise, he has already accounted for 15 wickets so far. Former cricketers are already gunning for his inclusion in India’s World Cup squad.

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann has heaped massive praise on the youngster. In a conversation with cricket.com he said if he were to pick India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia later in the year, he would undoubtedly include Umran Malik.

“Without a doubt, I will take Umran to Australia. Without a doubt! India have everything but they don’t have a pace bowler. Bumrah is quick but he isn’t express like Umran. Get him involved as soon as possible. He is easily good for international cricket,” Swann was quoted as saying by cricket.com.

“Umran has been quick. At the start of the IPL, he was quick but going for a few runs. When I heard Dale Steyn say ‘I have asked him to bowl first, that is his weapon’, I felt like cheering. That was amazing,” he added.

What impressed Swann the most was the manner in which Malik bounced out Hardik Pandya with a short ball.

“He (Umran) is that quick, he is not wild. He is very straight but he is so quick that he can get away with it. The first delivery was absolute fire, Hardik was stunned. He then bowled a rapid short delivery and got Hardik out. The quicker he bowled, he was just amazing,” Swann said.

