IPL 2022: Umran Bowls a Triple Wicket Maiden in the Final Over to Enter Elite List of Bowlers - WATCH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pace sensation Umran Malik starred once again on Sunday with an impressive final over against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. After getting hammered by Liam Livingstone in his first spell, the right-arm quick came back stronger to bowl a triple-wicket maiden to end his 4-over quota. In fact, it turned out to be a team hat-trick for the SRH as PBKS were bundled out for 151.

Umran had conceded 28 runs before he was given the final over. Odean Smith had the strike but he couldn’t score off the first ball. The second delivery was short and quick, and the batter ended up getting a thick top edge while trying to heave it across the line. It went straight up in the air and Umran took the catch to affect the second caught and bowled in the game.

After bowling another dot, off the third ball, Umran uprooted the off stump of Rahul Chahar, getting the Punjab tail ender for a golden duck. It was fuller delivery that rammed into wickets as Chahar cleared his front leg and missed it completely.

The next man in for Punjab, Vaibhav Arora, committed the same mistake as Chahar did and suffered the same style of dismissal – clean bowled. He had exposed his off stump and was undone by Umran’s sheer pace.

Off the final delivery, Malik failed to complete the hat-trick but a comedy of errors between Arshdeep and Kagiso Rabada witnessed the former getting run out. Arshdeep slapped a length ball through cover and rushed for a single off the final delivery. Rabada at the non-striker’s end sent him back but there was no chance left to get in.

Following his heroics, 4 for 28 in four overs, the speedster from Jammu became the third bowler in the IPL history to bowl the 20th over as a maiden.

Here’s the list of bowlers to have bowled the 20th over as a maiden:

Irfan Pathan – PBKS vs MI, Mohali 2008

Jaidev Unadkat – RPS vs SRH, Hyderabad 2017

Umran Malik – SRH vs PBKS, Mumbai DYP 2022 *

(Umran is the only one of the three whose efforts came in the first innings of the match)

The 22-year-old pacer also became the only the second bowler in the IPL to affect two caught and bowled in the same innings. Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was the first bowler to achieve this unique feat in 2011 while playing for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings.

