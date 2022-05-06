IPL 2022: Umran Malik Bowls the Fastest Delivery of IPL, But Gets Smacked For Four | WATCH

Umran Malik is the latest pace sensation in town. When he bowls, he just bowls at an excess of 140 plus consistently and he is getting faster day by day. Umran Malik is now regularly clocking 150. Unfortunately, he isn’t able to maintain the same form he showed in the initial stage of the tournament as he has gone for runs in the last three games for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Even on Thursday, Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery which was clocked at 157! Unfortunately, he was smashed for four by West Indies’ big hitter Rovman Powell.

As can be seen in the video, Umran Malik was seen giving his all against Powell. But the batter was too good for the occasion, smashing him for a four. Unlike other cases, where his pace was used against himself, Powell outclassed the bowler with shear hand power.

Malik was among the three retentions this season for Sunrisers Hyderabad and what an addition he turned out to be. He already made a mark last season in UAE, but this year, he is an altogether a different level. Earlier, the young cricketer had bagged his maiden IPL five-for in the match against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Malik’s spell of 4-0-25-5 - the best of IPL 2022 so far - rattled Gujarat’s top and middle-order in the 196-run chase.

Umran, who has been enthralling cricket fans with his searing pace in the cash-rich league is learning the tricks from Dale Steyn, ex-South Africa great, who is currently serving as Hyderabad’s pace bowling coach.

“It’s great to see someone run in and bowl 150kmph an hour. Very often we try and create guys to make them more aware like change your pace, do this and that. But I think Umran is out and out raw. It’s great to just let him loose and do what he does, which is great because you don’t want to change people and block him off too much," an elated Steyn said about Malik.

