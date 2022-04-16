IPL 2022: Umran Malik Can Make a Big Name for Himself With the White Ball - Rashid Latif Lauds SRH Pacer

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has impressed many with his fierce bowling in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The young pacer from Jammu and Kashmir has lived up to the expectations of his franchise who retained him ahead of the auction. Umran has been clocking 145 kmph quite regularly in the ongoing season which has troubled several opposition batters. On Friday, he produced a clinical spell of 2 for 27 in his four overs where he claimed crucial wickets of KKR captain Shreyas Iyer and wicketkeeper batter Sheldon Jackson.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif is the latest entrant on the list who has been impressed by Malik’s performance in the IPL. Latif feels that India should give chance to the SRH pacer in either Asia Cup or T20 World Cup in Australia.

“After the IPL, they will start preparing for the international matches again. We have an Asia Cup and then the World Cup. They will have to try him out in one of them. On the bouncy pitches of Australia, he can easily take out the Asian batters, whether they’re from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, or whoever India plays. Maybe the Aussies could play him," Latif said on his Youtube Channel.

The former Pakistan cricketer further highlights what makes Malik different from the other premier bowlers of this era as he also predicted that the SRH pacer has the ability to make a big name for himself in the limited-overs format.

“He could be a very useful bowler there. Because batsmen aren’t used to facing such fast bowling nowadays. Most fast bowlers have now dropped in terms of speeds; you look at Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins… Shaheen Afridi swings the ball really well but he clocks in the range of 145 kph. Haris is there but his bouncer isn’t as effective as he is with his fuller length. In future, Umran can make a big name for himself with the white ball," added Latif.

Malik has been a bit expensive so far in the IPL but has picked five wickets in as many matches. His raw pace has been the highlight of the season so far for SRH as the team management is backing the youngsters to bowl with freedom.

