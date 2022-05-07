IPL 2022: 'Umran Malik Has Given Away Hundred Runs in Last Eight Overs'

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has recently been the central point of discussions for his lightning fast deliveries. Many experts and former cricketers have already started opining that Malik should be a part of the Indian squad for this year’s T20 World Cup as well. Former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra although has a different point of view. Aakash believes that Umran should not be rushed as the 22-year-old pacer “has given away hundred runs in his last eight overs.”

“No need to take decisions in a hurry. There is a rule in India that if you bowl at 150 kmph, you will definitely play for the country, whether it’s now or later. But he has given away hundred runs in his last eight overs. Give him some time. He should travel with the Indian team but do not rush him to play international cricket," Aakash was quoted while talking on his YouTube channel.

Umran failed to pick up a single wicket during Hyderabad’s last IPL match against Delhi Capitals but the Jammu and Kashmir-born pacer managed to bowl a 157 kph ball during the game. In four overs, Umran conceded 52 runs against Delhi. Previously, against Chennai Super Kings, Umran also had failed to claim a wicket and conceded 48 runs in four overs.

In the current season of IPL, Umran has exhibited a fine brand of bowling as he has already picked up 15 wickets after playing 10 matches. His economy rate in the 15th season of IPL has been 8.92. Apart from his knack of claiming wickets regularly, Umran has been able to terrify the opposition batters with his sheer pace and superfast deliveries.

Coming back to the match, batting first, Delhi had posted a mammoth total of 207/3 in 20 overs. Opener David Warner displayed his prolific batting skills as he managed to score 92 (not out) off 58 balls. Later, West Indies batter Rovman Powell contributed significantly by playing a blistering knock of 67 (not out) off 35 balls.

In reply, Hyderabad did not seem confident enough to reach the target as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Aiden Markram (42 off 35) and Nicholas Pooran (62 off 34) stitched a solid partnership of 60 runs off 35 deliveries but eventually it proved to be inconsequential as Hyderabad could only manage to reach a total of 186/8 in 20 overs.

