IPL 2022: Umran Malik Should be Kept in The Mix of Indian Cricket Team - Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri heaped huge praise on Sunrisers Hyderabad’s young pacer Umran Malik after his impressive outing against Rajasthan Royals in their first match of IPL 2022. Malik, who was retained by SRH ahead of the mega auction, bowled some thunderbolts which troubled the opposition batters.

The pacer was clocking 140kmph plus deliveries at regular intervals and even touched the 150 mark which made him the talk of the town.

Malik’s raw pace and fiery bowling also impressed Shastri as he said that the Indian cricket team management should handle the 22-year-old properly.

“I think this guy has got talent. He has genuine pace and if he hits the right areas he is going to trouble a lot of batsmen. It is about handling him properly. It’s the messages that you give him, it’s the way you communicate with him that is going to be very very important," Shastri told Star Sports.

“There is no doubt in his potential. This guy is an India player. When he is ready, only time will tell, but that communication part is extremely important. He should be handled with care and kept in the mix," Shastri said.

However, it was not an ideal start for Malik as he leaked 21 runs in the first over where Buttler smacked him for a couple of sixes and as many fours to put him under pressure. But he backed his ability and came to bowl his second over where he dismissed Buttler on the first ball. He deceived the Englishman with his raw pace as Buttler edged the ball to the wicketkeeper. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer later got the better of Devdutt Padikkal also.

Shastri feels that Malik should be kept in the mix of the Indian cricket team as he should be included in the squad as a net bowler.

“He should be kept in the mix of the Indian cricket team, the A team. The selectors will have to watch him closely and keep him in the mix as much as they can. If this COVID thing persists and you need net bowlers or an extended party, have him there," Shastri added.

