IPL 2022: Very Disappointing Night, Need to Come Back Stronger in Next Match - RR Skipper Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson was disappointed with his team’s performance against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Delhi completely outclassed Samson and Co. in all three departments to register an emphatic 8-wicket win. It was an off-day for Rajasthan Royals on the field as almost everything went wrong for them in the crucial clash.

Asked to bat first, Rajasthan lost their in-form opener Jos Buttler early on 7 and after that, they failed to produce a spark in the innings and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Ravichandran Ashwin (50) and Devdutt Padikkal (48) fought hard for the Royals but the lower-middle order failed to take the advantage of the slog overs as they were restricted to below-par 160/6 in 20 overs.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Samson admitted that his team was 15-20 short as according to him the wicket was two-paces in the first innings.

“Very disappointing night. We were few runs short, and few wickets short in the middle. While we were batting the wicket was two-paced. We were 15-20 runs short," Samson said after the defeat.

The Rajasthan Royals skipper was disappointed by the below-average fielding effort from his team while defending a tricky target.

“While bowling second we dropped a few catches. Really disappointed, but we would like to come back in the next game," he added.

Mitchell Marsh scored 89 runs to take the game away from Rajasthan’s reach, however, Samson had a chance to take the review and got the better of the Australian duo early in the innings but he thought the ball hit the bat first before hitting the pad, however, it was not the case.

RR vs DC Match Highlights IPL 2022 Updates

“I never thought it (Marsh’s lbw) could have been pad, we thought it came off the bat," he added.

Rajasthan missed the services of Shimron Hetmyer in the clash who has returned home for the birth of his child. Samson gave an update on his return to the IPL.

“We need to come back stronger after losing any game in IPL, and I hope we come back stronger. We have done that in the past. Hetmyer will be back soon," he concluded.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here