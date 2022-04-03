IPL 2022: Vintage MS Dhoni Turns Back the Clock in Lightning Run Out | WATCH

Playing his 350th T20I match, MS Dhoni affected a superb run out to dismiss dangerman Bhanuka Rajapaksa of Punjab Kings. The incident happened on the second ball of the second over which was bowled by Chris Jordan.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

It was a length ball on the stumps, Rajapaksa pushed it on the leg side and set off. Dhawan took a couple of steps down but he waiting for it be clear of Jordan, who ran across - in front of Dhawan - fielded that ball and had a shy at the stumps. Rajapaksa turned around but was never going to beat the throw. The ball missed the stumps, but Dhoni was charging in. He collected with both hands and threw it underarm at the stumps while diving forward to find the batter short.

Check this video out:

Advertisement

Earlier CSK had won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings. Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. While PBKS brought in pacer Vaibhav Arora in place of left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar, keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma replaced all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa.

For CSK, Chris Jordan came in place of Tushar Deshpande.

Earlier Dhoni entered an exclusive club becoming the second Indian player to play 350 T20I games. Current India captain Rohit Sharma has played the highest T20I matches for India which is 372 in numbers. Dhoni is followed by Suresh Raina who has played 329 matches and he is followed by Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. Dhoni had recently quit as CSK skipper after which he handed it to Ravindra Jadeja.

Meanwhile CSK has struggled so far in the IPL under the new captain who led them to a bad start, losing the first two games against KKR and LSG. This reminded fans of IPL 2020 where they failed to make it to the play offs for the first time since the inception of IPL.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here