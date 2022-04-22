IPL 2022: Vintage MS Dhoni's Final Over Finish- A Complete Ball By Ball Breakdown | WATCH

This was 2022, but MS Dhoni took his fans down memory lane with his match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. There was a time when MS Dhoni had aced the art of finishing the limited-overs game, but the last few years saw hardly anything memorable from India’s captain cool. And then on Thursday night, vintage MS Dhoni was back as he smashed a boundary off the last ball to inflict seventh defeat on a row to Mumbai Indians. Very harsh on Mumbai Indians’ fans, but equally joyful to Mahi/CSK fans.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Chennai needed 17 off the last over and it began quite badly as they lost Dwayne Pretorious off the very first ball. He was hitting’em cleanly but Jaydev Unadkat stole the show with a searing yorker. As Dwayne Bravo came in the middle, he knew only MS Dhoni could have saved the team from here. And that’s what he did, taking a single off the second ball. The equation for CSK was now 16 off 4.

3rd ball: With 16 needed off 4, Dhoni smashed the bowler right over his head. Such alarming was the shot that Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma had to rush to the bowler to let him know what was wrong with the delivery.

4th ball: The next ball was short, Dhoni pulled it away over short fine leg for a boundary. Ten runs off 2 balls and the equation was down to 6 off 2! Dhoni had done what he has done for so many years. He took the game deep and here it was. The face-off was on.

5th ball: The former CSK skipper then hit Unadkat’s next ball towards deep square leg and came back for a couple. This was vintage Dhoni again as he ran the first very quickly, turning back in a jiffy to complete a couple. Equation now was down to 4 off 1.

6th ball: With 4 needed off 1 ball, Unadkat bowled a yorker but Dhoni was ready. He put his strong wrist to good use, whipping it past the short fine fielder and into the boundary. Mission accomplished.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here