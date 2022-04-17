IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Complements Dinesh Karthik After Match Winning Knock, Says 'AB Will be Proud'

RCB are flourishing this season. And one of the prime reasons is Dinesh Karthik or ‘DK’ as he is known fondly. With Karthik coming good in almost every match, he is turning out to be the finisher RCB was always waiting for, especially after the departure of AB de Villiers. This was quite evident when Kohli himself interviews DK and let him know that this is the best he has seen of Karthik since 2013.

“It’s been wonderful. I won’t even say ‘long may it continue’ because it will and you’re in that of space and I can see that. It was an honour to watch you bat again. Thanks for getting us across the line,” said Kohli. “AB will be very proud watching from Pretoria, sitting at home and watching you finish games for us and take the team across the line,” he added.

Attacking half-centuries by seasoned batters Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a challenging 189/5 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 27 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Karthik launched a ferocious counter-attack and shared a 97-run partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed (32 not out off 21 balls) for the unfinished sixth wicket partnership after Maxwell had rescued RCB from a precarious 40/3 after they were asked to bat first by Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant after winning the toss.

“The bigger vision is that I want to play for the country. I know there is a World Cup around the corner. I want to be part of that World Cup desperately and help India cross that line. It’s been a long time since India won a multi-nation tournament. I want to be that person who is helping India do that,” said the 36-year-old.

Earlier Karthik has also said that he wants to do big things for the country which means he wants to play the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

