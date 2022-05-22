IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell React After MI's Win Over DC Helped RCB to Qualify For Playoffs

Royal Challengers Bangalore star cricketers Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell were elated after their team qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs courtesy of Mumbai Indians’ 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday. RCB’s playoffs fate was completely dependent on the result of the crucial clash as Delhi’s victory would’ve knocked Faf du Plessis and Co. out of the tournament. While Delhi, who had their fate in their own hands, blew their chance as they failed to hold their nerves against five-time IPL champions and ended their season at a low point.

RCB star players Kohli and Maxwell, who played crucial roles in their team’s win over Gujarat Titans on Thursday, took to Twitter to express their excitement, while the franchise also thanked Mumbai Indians for helping them out indirectly.

Well isn’t that just terrific — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) May 21, 2022

Earlier, All the RCB team members watched the MI vs DC game together. The franchise shared a picture on their official Instagram handle where the whole squad could be seen monitoring the game.

Head coach Sanjay Bangar could be seen sitting at the centre while former captain Virat Kohli is on the extreme left of the picture as the entire squad enjoys the game.

Power-hitter Tim David, who played a crucial role in Mumbai Indians’ thrilling win with his blistering 34-run knock, revealed that he received a message from RCB skipper Faf du Plessis on Saturday morning.

“I got a message from Faf this morning – it was a picture of him, Maxi and Virat all in an MI kit, maybe I’ll get to post that on Instagram later,” David told broadcasters after the match.

Already out of contention, MI played partypoopers as they first restricted DC to 159 for 7 with Jasprit Bumrah snapping three wickets and then returned to overhaul the target in 19.1 overs to knock the 2020 finalists out of the tournament.

While Ishan Kishan (48) and Dewald Brevis (37) kept MI in the hunt, it was Tim David’s 11-ball 34-run cameo that brought the five-time champions back into the chase. Tilak Varma also chipped in with a crucial 17-ball 21.

